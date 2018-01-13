Confessions of a lifelong depressive

I STUMBLED out of bed staggered down the hall to the loo. Stood before the commode not fully awake. Finished my morning purge, peered down and – wha?? I stared with incredulity for several seconds. ‘Darling,’ I called out quite loudly, ‘would you come here a moment?’

My wife showed up at the door, puzzled. ‘What’s the –. Omigawd!’ She gawked. ‘Your thing! It’s purple!’

Which it was. Not a pretty purple either. Dark splotchy purple.

The wife backed away. ‘Don’t come near me with that, that, whatever it is!’ And darted off.

I thought: Ah well, at least I haven’t suddenly gone colour blind, my initial fear.

This was in my mid-twenties, 55 years back. Things should have been going splendidly for me then. And, for anybody looking in from the outside, they were. Beautiful wife, great job, lots of dosh. Why then was I was so miserable all the time?

Actually, misery had been my name most of this life. I’d been an unhappy kid, unhappier teen, and there in my 20s I was sliding even further down the slippery slope of moroseness. It didn’t make sense.

So when I went to see the GP for my annual stem-to-stern and he asked how things were, for the first time I spoke some truth about what was going on which stethoscopes, finger-thumping on my back and blood tests wouldn’t reveal.

“I have just the ticket,” the doc, a wise man twice my age, announced. He scribbled some illegible wording on his script pad, tore off the sheet, handed it over. “Have you shipshape in no time.”

That was four days prior. Three tabs a day and, in all honesty, I did feel better. Now this. Couldn’t be anything other than those damn pills.

I went to see him before heading to work. Pleaded with the dragon/receptionist, who snapped, Doctor! Is! Fully! Booked! Just one minute is all I need, I implored. It’s absolutely urgent.

I must have had on my urgent face because, exasperated, she marched into his office, emerged moments later, directed me to a seat. He appeared not long after, apologised to a waiting patient, ushered me in, placed fists on hips and issued a look that said this better be good.

“Those pills you prescribed?” I said. “See, I’m not really a purple fella. You got anything in aqua maybe? Chartreuse would probably work too.”

I zipped down, displayed my business. His eyes grew large. Mouth dropped open. “Oh my god!” he cried. “This is —. This is —.” And ran out of the room. I thought: the plague?

No more than 20 seconds later the door flew open and he came bounding back in, followed by two more docs from the practice, one with a camera.

All three gaped liked they’d just rounded a bend and caught their first-ever glimpse of Mount Rushmore. The doc with the camera began snapping away.

“Never seen anything like it!” My doc.

“Definitely one for the journals!” Doc number two.

“Mind shifting it a little to the left?” Doc with the Nikon.

“Um, reckon I can cadge a dozen six by fours?” I wondered. “Christmas cards.”

I went home after work, tossed the pills, waited a couple days to make sure the purple reign had ended, and for the past five-and-a-half decades have not taken so much as a single head med beyond the occasional aspirin.

Now look: an alcoholic who hasn’t touched a drop in 25 years in still an alcoholic, right? Me,

I’m a depressive. Past, oh, say, 30 years I’ve been mainly content, a positive, optimistic guy. Yet I’m still a depressive. It took me half a century to gain this understanding. I yam what I yam, sure, but 30 years back I became determined to make the best of what I yam.

I’ll tell you how it used to be. In my thirties, shorn of marriage, job and money, absurdly I became one of America’s foremost teachers of meditation and mindpower.

I would conduct four-hour sessions three times a week before hundreds of students at the University of Pennsylvania, expertly imparting how to better apply their mental capacities, then drive home, labour up the stairs, crawl into bed and pull the covers over my head, in which fixed position I would remain until the following morning when I’d get up, brush my teeth and spend the next several hours in a darkened room sitting hunched over with my chin on my chest.

I began to travel to distant lands, and this helped. But after some months I’d return home to teach mindpower at Penn and dive under the covers and sit in darkened rooms, chin to chest.

Things began to slowly change after I came to this country. And when I bought a house on New Zealand’s most-loved beach, well, how can one possibly justify sitting in a darkened room, etc, when there’s a magnificent ocean just beyond the door.

I took to gardening. Not only a delightful stress-relieving pastime, but when the vegetables

I planted grew I would eat them. I’d been a vegetarian for some years, now I upgraded to vegan.

My insides became squeaky clean, and where the body goes the mind is sure to follow. I grew more vigilant in my mediation practice and got into serious exercising, first jogging on the beach, then when the knees went south, walking and cycling. It was at this time as well

I began researching the whole cockeyed business called mental health.

And the more I delved into it, the more I gained an understanding that led me to see clearly the inner workings of the pharmaceutical industry.

We know about the subject of guns in my birth land: about those who manufacture, those who distribute, those who use them to murder.

Yes, and those who lobby Congress to keep the insanity going. What you most likely don’t know is that opioids, anti-depressants and the sundry mood movers account for untold times more deaths than bullets, and the American pharmaceutical mafia annually spends – you ready for this? – 25 times the money lobbying for their death-dealing products than do the gun people.

Now, when I lived in America, I heard about this amazing place called New Zealand. Where all the males run barefoot up tall mountains and every woman was Rosie the Riveter displaying her biceps. In other words, people who were independent, unfettered by stodgy convention and used number eight wire to cure all ills.

Then I came here and saw the reality. I read recently that we have the second highest percentage per population of anti-depressant and related mind numbing drug consumption in the world, right behind Israel.

I mean, it’s pretty evident, the craziness over there, why the Izzies scoff down all those tranquies. But here on these two wee islands of greenery and peacefulness?

Look, I’m not here to harangue you to quit popping needless meds, to take control of your life instead of handing that control over to Big Pharmac and their compliant docs. Just know that if a mug like me can say no to this junk, such choice is in the realm of feasibility for anyone.

Does all this blather mean I no longer suffer from depression? Mostly. Still, I’m a depressive, remember. I can be sailing along for an appreciable time, song in my heart, moon’s a balloon, then of a moment, pow!

No rhyme or reason. World events, alignment of the stars, biorhythms, name it: I’ve dug deeply into every possible cause and found nada.

When the bottom hits, I don’t nag myself for falling into it, nor exhort myself to pull out of it. (Did that, big time. Useless.) Simply acknowledge that my soul has been temporarily pancaked, it’s not forever, I’ve come out of it before, I’ll come out of it again. I may fast a day or two.

Focus on a project requiring physical exertion. (Mowed the lawn just a few days back? Mow it again.) Write furiously in my journal. Stay clear of my one potential addiction, the internet.

In a day or two or three, the demons grow bored and leave me to go hunt down some other poor depressive to hassle. And I get on being the happy chappie I am 80 percent of the time.

By Barry Rosenberg