Couple scam Whakatane B&B

A SCAMMING couple travelling through the Eastern Bay in a stolen ute have ripped off an accommodation provider by staying without paying.

A police spokesperson said the Caucasian man and woman, travelling with a baby, stayed at the Whakatane bed and breakfast on Friday, January 5. They stole the owner’s handbag and left without paying.

According to police, the couple claimed they had been staying in Gisborne and were on their way to Taranaki.

They were travelling in a Nissan Navara, registration ZK8812, that had been stolen from Putaruru the previous day.

The ute’s owner Martin Jamieson said he had the vehicle advertised for sale on the side of the road and on Trade Me.

The couple, who were also expecting another child, were staying at a bed and breakfast in Putaruru when they enquired about Mr Jamieson’s ute.

“They called in and said they were staying at the bed and breakfast; they seemed like they were a nice and friendly couple with a kid.”

Mr Jamieson said the couple came across as a normal and trustworthy family and the woman was pregnant.

They drove a 2014 Suzuki Jimny, a two-door vehicle, and told Mr Jamieson they wanted to upsize.

“I was cautious, but they looked pretty much normal to me.”

The couple asked to take his ute for a test drive around the block and checked that their child’s car seat fitted in the back. “They were leaving their vehicle, so I thought it was okay.”

Mr Jamieson became suspicious when 15-minutes went past and then an hour and the couple had not returned.

He searched the Suzuki’s registration plate on the CarJam website and found it was stolen from a bed and breakfast in Hamilton before heading to Putaruru.

“I shot down to the bed and breakfast and they had packed up their stuff and done a runner from there too.”

He had a feeling the couple were heading to the East Coast and called everyone he knew in Whakatane and Ohope to warn them.

Police have yet to receive reports of the couple stealing other vehicles and committing the dishonesty at accommodation providers.

Any Whakatane accommodation providers who encounter suspicious guests matching the description should contact the police station on 07 3085255 and quote file number 180105/2422.

Police are making inquiries into the incident in Whakatane.

Any other accommodation providers that fail victim to the couple should report their experience to the police. Police advise accommodation providers to take down details to identify people staying at their properties, such as vehicle registration or driver licence details.

Taking down credit card details to secure a bond for a room was also another option.

