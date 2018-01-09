Dairy owner prevents robbery

THE Peace Street Dairy owner reacted quickly when two masked men entered his store on Friday evening.

Jignesh Khatri said two men, disguised with hoodies and white masks, entered his store around 5.45pm, one brandishing a large machete.

“He pointed the machete at me but didn’t say anything. I couldn’t confront him. Another man followed him and stood by the door, in between the magazine stand freezer.”

Mr Khatri’s quick-thinking lead to his uninjured escape and the two men fleeing empty handed.

“I called out to my wife before I pushed the ice cream freezer toward the man in the doorway. He ran away, and I ran outside too.”

The armed man, who tried to walk behind the counter, then fled from the scene too.

Mr Khatri said the incident was over in less than a minute.

“I was just thinking about how to get them away but was aware of the man who had the weapon. I wanted to make sure he didn’t do any harm to me.

“I thought about how to get him out of there.”

The two offenders fled from the store along McGarvey Road towards Apanui Avenue, one running and one on a bike.

Mr Khatri said the incident was the worst his store had experienced and though nothing was taken, he was shaken up by the incident.

Immediately after, three men were seen acting suspiciously in the grounds of Apanui School and an 18-year-old man was found nearby and arrested.

Eastern Bay Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Ant Hay said the arrest was a result of an immediate response from community members calling police.

The man has been charged with assault with intent to rob.

He is in custody and will appear in the Whakatane District Court on Wednesday.

His two associates have not been found and police are urging anyone with information on the attempted robbery to contact them.

Residents on McGarvey Road between Peace Street and Apanui Avenue as well as residents near the Apanui Avenue alleyway have been asked to check their properties for any discarded items.

The men had clothing covering their faces from below their eyes.

“These incidents cause significant and ongoing harm to victims and witnesses. Offenders caught can expect serious consequences to match the harm they cause,” Mr Hay said. “Our community should not tolerate anyone committing this type of offending,” Mr Hay said.

Information can be provided to the Whakatane Police Station on 07 3085255, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.