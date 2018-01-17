Duo prepare for Thailand

THEY did not miss out on Christmas lunch, but two Whakatane kickboxers were quick to get back into the diet.

Seventeen-year-old Robbie Cameron-Henry and 15-year-old Zaane Walker had a break from training after being selected will represent New Zealand at the Asian-Pacific Championships in Bangkok in March. But they restarted training on New Year’s Day and the Whakatane Fight Club pair have trainings every day and a fairly strict diet. Their training has also included intensive work to prepare for the heat in Thailand. They both said the heat would be a major challenge but this was the biggest opportunity of their kickboxing careers so far.

The pair attended trials in Hamilton before Christmas, which were open to New Zealand amateur and professional fighters. The trials had fighters take on and a opponent of similar weight and experience as selectors watched, but did not score the bouts.

Zaane fought current junior New Zealand champion, Hamilton’s Tokomaru Taylor. Whakatane Fight Club head coach Carl Cowley said Zaane was impressive during the trial.

“We knew how experienced Tokomaru is, but the best thing was that he had no clue who Zaane was. The fight was a cracker with both boys going toe-to-toe and landing some big shots. At the end of the fight the selectors asked for an extra round where Zaane showed his superior skills and conditioning.

“Even Tokomaru’s trainer came into the changing room to congratulate Zaane which gave me the ideal opportunity to request an official challenge for Tokomaru’s New Zealand title.”

Cowley’s wish was granted and the title bout was originally scheduled for February 24 but with the team now confirmed for the Thailand, the title fight will be in May.

Robbie’s age division had an odd number of trialists so he fought in the open middleweight division where he faced 29-year-old Whanganui fighter Shaun O’Connor.

“I was happy with Robbie giving away age, height, reach and experience as he’s at the point where he needs hard competition,” Cowley said. “Robbie got caught with a head kick by the first strike of the fight and Robbie hit the canvas, which resulted in an eight-count by the referee. Luckily Robbie wasn’t hurt and that actually woke Robbie up where he started taking it to his opponent.”

Like Zaane, Robbie’s selection has forced the postponement of a title fight. He will challenge Auckland’s Arshia Ebadi for his New Zealand title. Ebadi is also a junior world champion after winning gold at the Unified World Kickboxing Championships in Italy in October.

“Both of the boys did extremely well and deserve their selections. They have trained hard all year and these are the rewards of all of their hard work.”

Cowley said as well as training, Robbie and Zaane need to raise $3500 to attend the event in Thailand.