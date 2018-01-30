Educarers wanted

A Whakatane early childhood education veteran is calling on mothers and grandmothers in the Eastern Bay to help ease a shortage of homebased educators in the area by becoming educarers.

Glenis Hodson has cared for more than 50 children at her Whakatane home since 1995 through Waiapu Kids Homebased Bay of Plenty (formerly known as Anglican Homebased Childcare), and says homebased early childhood education is a rewarding job in which you can make a real difference in the lives of children and their families.

Glenis is urging others who love working with children to consider becoming an educarer in 2018 and make a daily difference in the lives of children, so families wanting this option don’t have to miss out.

“I love working in homebased care,” says Glenis. “With four children at the most in your care, you really build up strong personal relationships with the children and families.

“Watching them thrive and develop, and knowing that you are contributing to that, is huge. Some of the children are with you for 30 hours a week – it’s a big chunk of their lives, and you are like a home away from home for them. It’s really special.”

Glenis remembers every one of the children she has cared for. Some of the children she has looked after still come to see her, and she’s often bumping into them around Whakatane.

“A few months ago I had a plumber come to the house, and his apprentice used to be one of my homebased children. He’s 21 now,” says Glenis.

Donna Judson, regional director of Waiapu Kids Homebased Bay of Plenty, says there is a shortage of homebased educarers in the Eastern Bay – not just Whakatane, but also in Opotiki and Kawerau.

“We’re looking for educarers who love children.

“Our registered teachers visit regularly and lead playgroups, and we offer organised activities, free resources and equipment hire, and on-call support. You don’t even need any gear to sign up – we can set you up with everything you need to get started, such as car seats, cots and high chairs, and provide art supplies and free toy rental. We also offer free professional development and first aid courses, so becoming an educarer is a great option for anyone who loves tamariki (children).”

Anyone interested in becoming an educarer can ring 0800 LOOK AFTER (0800 566 523).