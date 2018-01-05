Family forced to leave campsite

A WHAKATANE family say they are reluctant to return to a spot in Omaio that they have camped at for more than 50 years after they were violently assaulted by members of the local hapu.

But an eyewitness says the family had been rude and ignored requests not to fillet their fish near the water and to slow down while driving to and from the campsite.

The family have asked not to be named because they fear there could be repercussions for speaking out, but they say they want to tell their story to warn other people.

A family spokeswoman said they had been camping at the Hoani Waititi reserve for more than 50 years, with four generations of their extended circle creating a swag of happy memories that centred on fishing, diving and spending time with each other.

She said they believed in respecting the environment, always took their rubbish when they left the campsite and had maintained a good relationship with those who lived in Omaio over the years.

But that cordial relationship ended abruptly on New Year’s Eve.

The spokeswoman said on December 30, two members of the local hapu visited the reserve and spoke to all those who were camping at the site about their concerns regarding the use of the reserve, Opoutama beach and the adjacent bay.

Their concerns included the dumping of fish guts and other animal carcasses into water because it attracted sting-rays and sharks, increasing the risk to those diving near the rocks in the bay. There were also concerns about campers starting to refer to the area as Sting-ray bay and not by its correct name.

They said they were there only to educate people, but requested that all boats be removed from the bay by the end of the day.

The family spokeswoman said their boat – a 16-foot dinghy – was being used at the time of the visit but when they returned, the vessel’s owner was informed of the request to remove it from the bay.

The boat was due to be out of the water the following day so there was no protest about the request.

On December 31, four members from the hapu returned to the reserve wanting to know what was happening to the boat. They were told that the boat – which was sitting on land – would be pulled out at 3pm during the high tide so that it could be driven to the boat ramp near the Omaio general store.

The family was told to remove the boat within half an hour, otherwise the lines would be cut and it would be left to drift out to sea when the tide came in.

So, five members of the family group carried the boat to deeper waters. A member of the family group then drove the boat while three others went in a ute, with the boat trailer, so they could pull it out of the water at the boat ramp.

As they made their way to the ramp, they were followed by three cars. At one point, one of the cars overtook the ute and pulled in front it, forcing it to stop.

The family spokeswoman said that was when the group of hapu members, which numbered more than 12, pounced on the three men in the ute and savagely beat them.

She said the attack was so violent that the men were left with bruises, swelling and bleeding that required hospital attention. They reported the incident to police.

“They never had a chance, it was an unprovoked and premediated attack.

“They were also brandishing weapons, there were knives.”

The family spokeswoman said they made the decision to leave after a threat was made to mow down their campsite in the middle night if they did not go.

However, Gwyn Brown was camping at the Hoani Waititi reserve with his wife at that time and he had a different account of the incident.

“I was there with my wife during this incident. [I] have been going to Omaio for the past 20 years, but that entitles me to nothing.

“Omaio is special, you can light fires and take dogs and all the locals ask is respect.

“This group have been pushing the locals for years.

“They were asked not to fillet in the bay and leave a mess, they did – I saw it.

“They were asked repeatedly to slow down in and round the campground, they ignored it – especially that dude in the red ute.

“They told other campers not to access the beach near their ‘special’ campsite, my fishing buddy was told this.

“They were rude to the local kuia who came to talk to them and this was why we all had to remove our boats. They told her she didn’t own the campsite, clearly forgetting that access to the site is over private local land.

“And they gave to the other campers when they left. I can’t condone the punches thrown and didn’t see that bit, but all you guys had to do was be polite and show respect.”

The hapu declined to comment to the Beacon.

karla.akuhata@whakatanebeacon.co.nz