Fan shortage leaves customers sweltering

COOLING off in the heatwave has become even harder, with most major retailers in Whakatane selling out of electric fans.

The Warehouse ran out last week. It has also run out of paddling pools for toddlers, although it may still have a few clam shell-style pools left.

Store assistants said fans were a seasonal product and once they sold out there would be no new stock until next season.

Farmers may be the only store left in Whakatane still offering fans for sale – but keeping the heat at bay will cost a cool $749-plus for a Dyson. Manager Brian Strutt said they had offered a basic range of other electric fans, but these had sold out in December.

Noel Leeming has only a desktop-style USB fan for sale, after selling out of its range of electric fans, while Mitre 10 and Briscoes have signs out apologising to customers that they have no fans available.

A Briscoes assistant said they were getting 10-plus people a day asking for fans, which had sold out in December.

They had also received calls asking for fans from other stores in the Bay of Plenty, which had also sold out.

Smiths City said it ran out last week as well, while Harvey Norman said it was expecting an order of 12 De’Longhi heaters, which also had a fan function and could heat or cool, to arrive in the next two to three days. An order of Dyson fans was expected in the next fortnight.

Kmart said it sold its range of fans before Christmas, and didn’t have any paddling pools for toddlers left either.

Bunnings said it was expecting a small order of fans today, possibly, but warned it would be better for customers to check first if they had arrived. Store assistants said they were unsure what fans they would be.

Several retailers have run out of electric fans online as well.

Even Trade Me appears to have run dry – the only two pedestal fans available for pick up in Whakatane need new blades. Three other fans are available in Tauranga.

Meanwhile weatherwatch.co.nz predicts another week of temperatures in the 24-26 degree Celsius range.