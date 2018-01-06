First and last teaching post

GENERATIONS of Opotiki families have been taught by Tom Henwood.

Securing a school house led him to accept a job at Opotiki College 40 years ago, turning down offers from two other schools. He went on to teach multiple generations of Opotiki families before slipping not-so-quietly into retirement at the end of the school year.

The popular physics and maths teacher was honoured in staff speeches at the junior prizegiving for his service over the years, and given a stirring and heartfelt haka as a send-off by junior students.

Tom grew up on a dairy farm south of Kaikohe where, at an early age, he developed a natural ability and liking for maths and science, exploring and experimenting through play.

Examples he gives include making bows and arrows, sling shots, carts and kites, or building huts, climbing trees, camping by the river, eeling, and melting lead into various shapes. There was also damming rivers, and building rafts from corrugated iron – even gardening.

Attending Tautoro Native School in Northland in the late 1950s followed by Northland College in Kaikohe, he later gained a master’s in nuclear physics from Victoria University.

But he says by the time he completed his master’s New Zealand was heading towards becoming nuclear-free and, with no desire to head overseas, teaching became a natural choice for him. He says he started teaching at the college in 1978, when the library was being built.

At the time students were being introduced to basic computer programming using punch cards. These were sent by courier to Whakatane to have the results returned a week later.

The roll then, he says, was 650-plus with junior classes of 30 students. The roll today at Opotiki College is around the 400-to-450 mark.

Arriving in Opotiki with one child, in a Mini, Tom says he intended to stay just two years to complete his country service. “The beaches, bush, people meant I’ve stayed here in paradise,” he says.

After 20 years, Tom says his students were starting to tell him he had taught their mum or dad. He laughs, because in his later years he was teaching their mokopuna too.

“This is paradise. No traffic lights or traffic jams, no McDonalds, and you just about know everyone. Walk down the street and people say, ‘Hi, Sir’ or ‘kia ora Mr Henwood’ – this never happens in big towns,” Tom told students in a short speech at the prizegiving.

He says teaching has changed a lot over the years. The biggest change, though, has been in the “lingo” students use. “In the 1970s everything was ‘cool’, then ‘nice one’, then ‘choice’, then ‘too much bro’, ‘mean as cuz’, ‘chur bro’ and now just ‘chur’.”

He says sport at the college back then was strong with seven rugby teams and four netball teams in years 9 and 10. Freyburg house was king “and still is,” he couldn’t resist letting the students know.

He says all five of his children were good at sport and not scientists, attending Opotiki Primary School and then the college. His son Sam Henwood plays for the Hurricanes and this year played for the Maori All Blacks.

“Opotiki College gave them a great start. They took all their opportunities while at school, got involved in sport and were ready to take their next steps.” He encourages today’s students to do the same.

“Take those same opportunities here – in education, sport, culture, music and the arts then leave Opotiki. Take those next steps to achieve your goals and ambitions. Then come back to Opotiki and tell us what you have done and inspire the next generation.”

Tom says if there is one piece of advice he wants to leave future students of the college, which parallels his upbringing and innovative exploration, it is to be individual and creative – to think for themselves and outside-the-square.

“Use your imagination and initiative, don’t watch other people doing clever or funny things on YouTube – get out there and do it yourself.”

Tom says heading into retirement and not teaching any longer will be a change, but he’s excited and will now have more time to play bridge, golf, garden, travel, volunteer and even fossick for rocks and fossils.

