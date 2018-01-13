Get on your bike

A MONTH-LONG programme of events, activities and workshops, revolving around cycling, is encouraging Eastern Bay cyclists to put pedal to the metal this summer.

Bike Month is part of Sport Bay of Plenty’s Play in the Bay initiative, which seeks to connect the Bay of Plenty with low cost and free recreational activities.

Held during February 2018, the programme has been created by Sport Bay of Plenty’s recreation team and has activities suitable for all ages and abilities.

“This calendar is also a real collaborative effort between our team and local government, local recreation providers and local businesses, who all recognise the benefit of cycling as active transport or as a hobby,” says recreation team leader Sonia Lynds. “From first-time riders after 20 years to regular commuters, we think you’ll be pleased with the programme we have put together.”

Events and activities are also tailored to suit the natural recreational areas, cycle trails and events available in the various regions.

In Whakatane, there is an evening bike party planned, scavenger hunts on the Warren Cole Walkway, a family mountain bike orienteering event at the Onepu Bike Park, a beginner’s spin class and mountain bike skills workshop and the ever-popular Frocks on Bikes event.

In Opotiki there will be evening bike rides along the Dunes Trail every Thursday, starting at 6pm, following by a barbeque.

On Tuesdays, the Opotiki Cycling Group is inviting riders to join its handicap series. The handicap system enables juniors and senior riders the chance to win a points prize at the end of the season. The racing begins at pm at Woodlands School.

Across the region, Go By Bike Day is one of the month’s flagship events where people are encouraged to commute to work via two wheels, with pit stops along the main commuter trails between 7am and 9am to provide refreshments and spot prizes to travellers.

With Go By Bike Day falling on Valentine’s Day, February 14, the theme is “Love Me, Love

My Bike’”and celebrates a love for health and fitness, active transport and the environment, and the Play in the Bay team is encouraging commuters to dress up and decorate their ride for bonus prizes at the pit stops.

Schools are encouraged to take part by hosting their own pit stop on Go By Bike Day, or similar throughout February, with vouchers from Whakatane Cycle Centre up for grabs.

Bike Month also coincides with the NZ Transport Agency’s Aotearoa Bike Challenge, a month-long free competition that’s all about seeing which workplaces can get the most people to ride a bike for just 10 minutes or more.

A full list of activities, events and competitions is available at www.sportbop.co.nz/bikemonth.