Golden playground

Making memories is at the heart of family life and a holiday with the kids can be the perfect vehicle.

In a recent trip to the Gold Coast with our three-year-old boy, Cory, my wife Rachel and I found the south Queensland hotspot a great choice for a family getaway. While it was a busy holiday, the flow of our time was far from hectic and the pool at the resort book-ended our daily excursions. In a place where the weather is far more taxing than our pleasant climate, lack of a swimming pool is a deal-breaker when looking for accommodation.

While I was conscious of the toll flights, accommodation, weather, food and activities would all have on our little globetrotter, I felt like there was a significant need to absorb the surroundings. It is so easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of travelling. Taking off, landing, customs, collecting luggage, arranging the next phase of transport is inexplicably done with an intensity akin to being chased by Freddy Krueger. I found some quiet time on the drive from Brisbane to the Gold Coast. It took more than an hour as traffic was heavy, but it was a great time to crank the air conditioning and overcome the airport hassles. Speaking of cooled air, not having that in your accommodation is also a deal-breaker.

The heat there is different. It is like a really uncomfortable hug. It is also very hard to escape, but with a good mix of air conditioning, hydration and a few swims, I found it quick to acclimatise to. Another obvious tip is to take water everywhere. You will spend a lot of time in your own sweat, so it pays to have something on hand to replace those fluids – especially if you intend to indulge in grown-up drinks at the end of the day.

The theme parks are an obvious attraction on the Gold Coast and even if you are not a thrill-seeking coaster junkie, there is plenty on offer at these tourist honey pots. There is a good range of activities across all of the parks, with Movieworld and Wet n Wild particularly popular with our pre-schooler.

Movieworld has the cartoon characters, superheroes, the rides, awesome food and a giant screen showing cartoons. There is also a great kids’ section with some miniature versions of the bigger rides. Our little guy had not long reached a height of more than 90 centimetres, which is the minimum height for most of the kids’ rides. The stunt driver show is also a must.

One of the best days out was at Wet n Wild. Not only was there plenty on offer for the adults, but the family nature of the park made it a hit. There is a massive shaded area with tables right next to the children’s area and it served as a great base of operations for the day. You can even hire your own cabana for about $100 and it includes a roof, sun loungers and a locker. But it was the kids’ area that made the day.

Smaller waterslides, a massive lagoon pool and a water playground meant I could spend most of the day with junior. It is one thing to have fun on your holiday, but experiencing the joy through your child is unbeatable.

Just next door is the Australian Outback Spectacular. This is a great night out where you are treated to a good honest meal, sitting around an arena watching a show which includes a story about an outback adventure mixed in among amazing horsemanship and some comedic moments. We also visited the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, which is 30 minutes south of Surfers Paradise.

If you are looking for a change of pace from the parks, this is a great choice. There is plenty to see, it is extremely family friendly and there is a little train that constantly loops the park to help you get around.

The only night we had without our little sidekick was at Dracula’s. This cabaret dinner is set amid a backdrop of vampires and other gothic themes. As well as a ghost train ride, a beautiful three-course meal and the show, the VIP ticket will also get you premium seating, priority entrance, complimentary nibbles and wine on arrival, a souvenir necklace and discounts in the gift shop. It is worth the extra $20.

The show is edgy and entertaining and a fantastic mix of music, stage theatrics and comedy which I found, even with my limited interest in things of this ilk, a great night out.

The Gold Coast is also an extremely easy place to drive around, and a rental car is the best bet. Having the freedom to do what you need to do without relying on public transport is great. We did most of our activities in the morning and it meant when we were done, we would pack up and drive home, leaving a good bit of time for the little guy, and dad, to have a nap.

Upon returning home, I realised my preconceptions about the Gold Coast were almost all shattered. It was not as expensive as I thought, going out for dinner and buying icecreams is pretty comparable to what it costs here. Sure, the price of food at places like the theme parks is nothing short of exorbitant, but that is no secret either.

It was also hot and the days are tiring, but it is not so bad that it stops you from doing anything.

In all, the Gold Coast is a fantastic spot for a family holiday and one I look forward to visiting again.