Heavy rain and wind warnings for Eastern Bay

STRONG winds and heavy rain are expected to lash the Eastern Bay this afternoon, according to weather forecasts.

Rain is expected to become heavy in the area for a time from Thursday afternoon to around dawn on Friday. It is expected, 100-150mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges, while 70-100mm of rain may accumulate elsewhere. Peak intensities of 20 to 30mm per hour are possible possible.

The MetService released a statement this morning, outlining a rapidly deepening low was approaching New Zealand from the north Tasman Sea. It was expected to lie in the west of the North Island tonight before moving southeastwards across central New Zealand on Friday.

The significant deep low is expected to spread moist and strong winds over northern and central New Zealand, delivering heavy rain and strong winds to these areas.

The heaviest rain is expected in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, northern Gisborne, Mount Taranaki, Tongariro National Park, the Tararua Range, Marlborough, and Nelson. Warnings for heavy rain are now in force for these areas.

The strongest winds are expected across the upper North Island, from Taranaki and Taihape to Bay of Plenty northwards, and a warning for severe gale northeasterlies is now in force for these areas. Please note, the combination of strong winds and high tides could cause coastal inundation about eastern areas from Northland to Bay of Plenty including the Firth of Thames.

The deep low crosses central New Zealand on Friday and is expected to a period of northwest severe gales to the central and upper North Island, with gale southeasterlies across the upper South Island. The low should then move away to the southeast of the country on Saturday.

People should keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case other areas are added to the warning.