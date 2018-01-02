How to buy a car in a hurry

When German tourist Hendrik Schewer needed a car in a hurry on Tuesday, he took the enterprising step of standing opposite Rugby Park in Domain Road with a sign – “Car $1500 – 2000 wanted”.

Mr Schewer has been in New Zealand for three months on a working holiday. Most of his travelling has been with another German tourist who he met in a tourist hostel in Auckland and with whom he went halves in buying a $4000 car.

“I always knew it was a bit of a risk buying a car with a complete stranger, and now I want to travel alone,” Hendrik told the Beacon.

He and his travelling companion have seen much of the North Island, with stops to earn money doing seasonal work, including a two-week stint at Julians Berry Farm picking boysenberries and staying at Whakatane Holiday Park.

Now they plan to go separate ways and with his $2000 share from the car, Mr Schewer was trying to buy another car – in a hurry.

He said he hoped to leave Whakatane for the South Island the following day (Wednesday).

“I would like something small that I could take the back seat out of so I could sleep in it, and still have about $500 left over to buy camping supplies,” he said.

“I have seen that a lot of people park their cars with for sale signs along here so thought this would be a good spot to advertise.”

He seemed to be correct. Mr Schewer had been holding his sign for 20 minutes when the Beacon spoke to him and he had already received two offers.

“I would just like to see if I can get a few offers so I have a choice,” he said.

If you have a car that you think might be suitable for Hendrik he can be contacted on 0275832661.