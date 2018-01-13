Kai from Hotel Chatham

CHATHAM Island kaimoana will be up against local catches at Whakatane’s Wild Food Challenge next month.

Kaai Silbery, chef from the deep southern region’s Hotel Chatham, along with two others – Francesca Bonventre, the hotel’s receptionist, and Simone Croon, owner of a local store, are making their way north to take part in the event after being inspired by Whakatane district councillors recently visiting the region.

“We have our own Local Wild Food Festival,” Kaai says, but when councillors gave them brochures about the upcoming event in Whakatane, she says she thought it’d be a great way “to promote our Chatham Island cuisine”.

Along with supplying New Zealand with 27 percent of its crayfish, paua and kina, the Chatham Islands region is renowned for its famed blue cod. The deep-sea fish known by locals as “the champion of the island,” Kaai says, will feature in her competing dish.

Naming the dish after one of the main bays in the Chatham Islands, Kaai says her “Petre Bay Taster” will also include all the seafood for which the Chatham Islands are famous for.

The team of three will be travelling with the blessing and good wishes of their Chatham Island community.

“We’ve been given lots of support and sponsorship from local businesses down here,” Kaai says, including Air Chathams, which she says is kindly sponsoring airfares for the three to travel to Whakatane, along with their produce.

Along with the catch from which their competing entry will be made, Kaai says they’ll also be bringing Chatham Island kina to sell, and crayfish and paua that will be given away in promotional events.

Kaai has been chef at the Hotel Chatham for the past four years after shifting from Auckland to take up the position.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be leaving the Chatham Islands,” she says. “I absolutely love it down here.”

The Hotel Chatham is located on the main settlement of Waitangi. It was originally opened in the 1860s.

By Lorraine Wilson