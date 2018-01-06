Lifeguards chasing the summer

TWO British lifeguards have made the Eastern Bay their home over the summer.

David Mailey has been in New Zealand for the past three months, lifeguarding from Mount Maunganui and south to Ohope Beach, enjoying both work and play throughout the New Zealand summer.

After four years of training in Northern Ireland, this is David’s first lifeguard work abroad.

“It’s a pretty good job, chasing the summer,” David says, since he gets to avoid the winter back home.

David says lifeguarding is pretty much the same here as it is in Northern Ireland and it was “easy to straighten things out” when he got here. He says the biggest difference is the how quiet it can get at Ohope, as there are usually a lot more people in the water at British beaches.

Interestingly, the only problem he’s run into is people having trouble understanding his European accent, while he’s had no issue with understanding the Kiwi accent.

David says he has found people throughout New Zealand to be friendly. “People down on the beach thank us for doing what we do, wish us a Merry Christmas; they’re all really nice … I’m loving the vibe around here.”

While in Ohope, David has enjoyed the surfing at West End, making the most of the swells when they come in.

Another big difference for David has been the temperature. Back in Britain, the average summer’s day falls in at around 18-to-20 degrees, and our 20-to-30 degrees have been a big, but welcome, leap.

Some other lifeguards who came here for a season are the reason David came to New Zealand, since a lot of them recommended the east coast beaches.

“I think this is where they try to send us newer guys anyway, since it’s quieter and just gives you a feel for how everything works,” David says.

Before heading back to Britain, David plans on heading to Australia and doing some surfing in Bali, and has plans to do more lifeguarding abroad next season. David says he has some lifeguard friends in South Africa who wanted him to join them for a season, but he has plans to return to New Zealand and Australia in the future.

