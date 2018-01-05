Locks lopped for nephew’s illness

GLEN Ferguson grew dreadlocks for nine years and hadn’t had a haircut since 2006. But last Saturday, it was all taken off to raise money to help his 14-year-old nephew Jaime McCardle and others with cystic fibrosis.

Mr Ferguson’s wife, Becs, said Jaime was managing to keep strong and had a positive attitude about his situation.

“He’s amazing. He’s very accepting of it and never complains,” she said.

But he is still limited by the types of activities he can participate in.

“There’s a lot of things he can’t do because of it,” she said.

A fitter-turner at Whakatane Board Mills, Mr Ferguson hopes to raise $2000 on the Give-a-Little page, called ‘Glen dreads go bye bye’.

The haircut took place on December 30 at a family gathering. Jaime took the first cut into his uncle’s thick dreadlocks. Mr Ferguson said getting a haircut for the first time in 11 years was strange.

After

“It was a little bit. It’s been a long time. But I was happy to go through with it because it was for charity,” he said.

As of yesterday, they had raised $1455, so they decided to keep the page open for another fortnight in hopes of attaining their goal.

They can take donations until January 21. Mr Ferguson said once it has all been collected, he looks forward to taking it to the charity and finding out what they could do with the new funds.

“When we hand the money over, we’ll have a bit of a chat. I’m kind of hoping it will go to research or helping young people get things they need if they can’t afford it,” he said.

Mr Ferguson said his nephew has been dealing with cystic fibrosis since shortly after his birth. This experience has prompted him to inspire others to help improve the lives of people dealing with hardship.

“I’d like to encourage others to think about charities or where they can help society when they see a need,” he said.

