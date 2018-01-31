No prize for monster marlin

THE “fish of a lifetime” did not win any prizes for Stuart Hickey, but he was rapt with the monster he caught on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Taupo fisherman reeled in a 312-kilogram blue marlin, but the staggering catch was not eligible for the Surtees Boats One Base Tournament as it was brought in at 10.30pm on Saturday – well beyond the 7pm cut-off time for weigh in. Hickey told the Beacon he caught the fish west of White Island after a two-and-a-half-hour battle. He said it was a far cry from the small tuna and wahoo that were his previous personal fishing highlights.

“You have to be pretty thankful to catch the fish of a lifetime. It put it into perspective when we got back.

“I thought ‘wow this is a decent fish’ but seeing the people at the wharf’s reaction was the thing that really told us how big it was. I was just really humbled to catch a fish like that and have that experience.”

It was his first time fishing in the tournament and he said they were not worried about missing out on the top prize.

“I was always fond of Whakatane and even more fond of it now.

“Without a doubt I want to come back next year.”

Hickey described himself as a keen fisherman and said getting the marlin on the boat was a big challenge.

“We were really relaxed about it because we didn’t know how big it was. It was a team effort – there was only two of us on the boat.”

He said catching the fish and all that came with it was a big job and wanted to thank Roo Ted, the boat he was on, skipper Josh Cox and boat owners Ted and Kim Cox.

“The fishing club was great, they helped us out and were really good about it even though our fish wasn’t part of the competition.”

He said he also had help from locals to come out and help get over the bar as well as dealing with the marlin afterwards.