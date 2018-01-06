Organics train gathers steam

WITH organic shops in both Whakatane and Opotiki, and with organic products also appearing in supermarkets, including wine at the Whakatane Countdown, it appears organic food is getting more and more acceptance.

That is good news for Omarumutu couple Ewen and Jan Willis who say they have been organic for a long time. “We actually thought the uptake of organics would go quicker,” Ewen says.

Having both worked in traditional horticulture before, Ewan says he handled lots of chemicals when he was a horticultural worker in Gisborne.

“We have been at this property since 1982 and when we got here we wanted to do things differently.” The property was certified as organic in 1986, with the Demeter worldwide certification system.

The Willis’ orchard, which they call Fruit Forest, grows avocados, apples, citrus, feijoas and has a plentiful vegetable garden. They also provide bed and breakfast accommodation.

Ewen says New Zealand’s Soil and Health Association, established in 1941, is one of the oldest organic organisations in the world.

Jan says the couple have also looked into the principles of biodynamic farming, as taught by Rudolf Steiner. “It’s about eating safely,” she says. “Once we got going, we could sell to organic shops across the country.”

Half of what the orchard produces is sold to shops and the other half sold directly to customers. “You put together a box and that’s sent by courier,” Jan says.

Ewan says their farm was the first to be certified in this area. “There are now organic farms that have a serious scale,” he says.

“There are big orchards in Hawke’s Bay and there are people growing organic grain in Canterbury.”

Ewan says Denmark is on the way to becoming an organic country, converting into sustainable and organic farming.

The Danish government is paying for its farmers to go organic and a 2013 United Nations report states that small-scale organic farming is the only way to sustainably feed the world.