Race medals stolen from cyclist

SENTIMENTAL items were stolen from a Hikurangi Street home during the holidays.

Bryan Wells, 68, was the victim of theft while he was out of town during the Christmas and New Year period.

He and his partner returned to Whakatane on Saturday to find some important and sentimental items taken from the walls and drawers of their home.

Mr Wells’ 15 cycling medals, mounted on red velvet and framed in an A4 wooden frame and hung on a wall in their dining room, were stolen, along with his partner’s grandmother clock, jewellery box and jewellery, and the couple’s passports, laptop and foreign cash.

Their outside table and two chairs were also taken.

“It’s all sentimental stuff that isn’t worth a lot of money. They don’t have monetary value.”

Mr Wells said the clock was a gift from his partner’s daughter who lived in the United Kingdom and the stolen jewellery pieces were gifts from her friends and late father.

“We can get another clock but it’s not that clock and the rest can’t be replaced.”

Each piece told a story, like Mr Wells’ medals earned in national races from 1967 to 1971.

“My children and I are proud of what I did in those cycling days, long before they were born.

“I hope our belongings are still local. I don’t care about the people themselves, I just want the stuff back, it means nothing to anyone else.

“If someone was selling those medals, they would get $10, if that. They are not valuable, apart from the fact that I rode to get them.

“Each tells a story of a ride and the training for it. The medals are so terribly important to me, all the effort that went into winning those, why would anyone else want them?”

Mr Wells and his partner were devastated and shocked to find their home had been burgled and their privacy invaded while they were away.

“To know someone has been in here, right by our bed and through our drawers makes you feel sick.”

Mr Wells has had trouble sleeping since he returned home and with any noise it all comes back to him.

He was an avid cyclist for 55 years and still enjoys a ride with members of the Whakatane Cycle Club.

As of yesterday, Mr Wells had a keepsake, the same medal as the one stolen, given to him by Whakatane Cycle Club’s Kevin McComb.

Having raced in the same races, Mr McComb gave Mr Wells one of his medals.

“It’s good to hold this in my hand and I hope mine are returned to me.”

A plea for the medals and other items to be returned has been posted to social media, no question’s asked.

1 of 2

haylee.king@whakatanebeacon.co.nz