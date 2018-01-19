Short Street history wanted

WHAKATANE District Council is considering a request to rename all or part of Short Street in Whakatane as Gwenda Ruegg Lane, to honour her significant contribution to the town’s swimming club and youth swimming generally.

Gwenda Ruegg was a member of the Whakatane Swimming Club for more than 50 years and coached children as a volunteer for 45 years before her death in May 2016, aged 63.

She was an active member of Theatre Whakatane and its forerunner for more than 30 years and before her death had her contributions recognised with a Queen’s Service Medal in the 2016 New Year Honours.

Community services general manager Mike Naude said a report was being prepared for consideration by councillors but despite an extensive research effort, no information had been found to explain the street’s existing name.

“We would really like to understand how the Short Street name came into existence, because that could provide information relevant to the renaming decision,” he said. “It may have been named after someone, or it could simply be completely literal, reflecting the fact that that it is a short street.

“Council records don’t shed any light on the matter and nor does Archives NZ have any useful information, so we’d like to tap into the community knowledge well to see if someone can fill in the blanks.”

The renaming initiative has been put forward by the Whakatane-Ohope Community Board, following a request that the late-Gwenda Ruegg’s contributions to swimming, and to Theatre Whakatane, be recognised.

Response to the potential name change has been predominantly positive on social media with most people seeing it as a fantastic way of acknowledging her contributions to the community.

“A fabulous tribute to a stunning contributor to the theatre and swimming in Whakatane,” said one person.

Another has suggested the council considered remaining Short Street Gwenda Ruegg Way, rather than lane.

Opponents have questioned whether other people who have done a lot for the community will also have a street named after them.