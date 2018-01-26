Trading Old4New to save lives

COASTGUARD’S highly successful Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade campaign is back and will be in Whakatane at the Whakatane Boat Ramp from 8am-11am on Monday.

This will be the second year the popular boating safety initiative has been run nationwide with the Old4New van, supplied by the Giltrap Group, visiting popular boat ramps and key locations from the far north to the deep south.

Forming a key part of coastguard’s advocacy for safe and enjoyable boating, the concept behind the Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade is straightforward – bring your old, damaged or out-of-date lifejacket to the Old4New van and receive a great discount on a brand-new, quality Hutchwilco Lifejacket.

“Lifejackets save lives, it’s as simple as that,” said Coastguard New Zealand chief executive Patrick Holmes.

“Two-thirds of recreational boating fatalities would likely be prevented if lifejackets were worn, a lifejacket has never ruined a day on the water.

“The Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade campaign provides an easy and accessible way for people to ensure they have the correct number of fit-for-purpose lifejackets to wear on their boat.”

More than 7000 lifejackets have been traded in over the past three years of the campaign, meaning thousands of Kiwis are now safer out on the water.