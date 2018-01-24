DOUBLE-AMPUTEE Peter McKelvey, who was stranded in Whakatane Hospital following surgery, has a home, but he is hoping for something better.

Mr McKelvey said the Tawanui Community Housing Trust had made a unit available for him in central Whakatane and he had moved into it almost three weeks ago.

However, Mr McKelvey said although grateful to have a place to go to after being stranded in hospital for almost 10 weeks, he was still hoping to find a place in Opotiki, where he had previously been living.

The 58-year-old, who suffers from cardiovascular disease, was in hospital for surgery to have a second leg amputated. His first leg was amputated seven years ago.

He had been living in a caravan at a camp ground in Opape, near Opotiki, until his hospital admission. He said he had been able to get around then with only one leg, but with both his legs amputated he was wheelchair-bound and had to give up the caravan.

The new Goulstone Road unit has temporary scaffolding erected to allow for wheelchair entry.

Mr McKelvey said he was finding it very difficult to adapt to city living as he had been in a rural area previously, close to a beach where he could pursue his passion for fishing.

“My fishing gear and quad [bike] and tools are with a mate near Matata.”

Mr McKelvey said he believed he could still ride his quad bike if he did alterations to it, including installing a back rest and lap belt. He said living in Opotiki would enable him to get out and go fishing.

The Disability Resource Centre had visited him at the unit and a cleaner helped out once a week at the unit.

Although he could get out to the shops from is unit, it was noisy and he couldn’t go fishing.

“I am hoping this is a temporary measure and I can get to Opotiki.”

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board said previously it cost $600 to $1000 a day to keep a patient in hospital.

Mr McKelvey had applied to Housing NZ for a home and to the trust.

The Tawanui Community Housing Trust said it could not comment on individual cases.