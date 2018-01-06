Using your loaf

I RECENTLY attended a Love Food Hate Waste master class with Kate Meads, an expert in all the tips and tricks – from smart shopping to portion control – to reducing the food we throw away.

I learned that New Zealanders waste $872 million worth of food over 12 months. That equates to the average household throwing away in excess of $500 worth a year. This is really evident at this time of the year when refrigerators groan with the load, and often food is moved out, in favour of cooling down liquid refreshments.

This week I thought I would share one of my favourite recipes for using up the last of the ham, or turkey, in a way that the family will never suspect leftovers.

picnic loaf (ham)

1 large uncut loaf of bread (day old is good, and usually cheaper)

600 grams pork sausage meat (or skin some of your favourite fresh sausages)

1 brown onion, finely chopped

A good handful of fresh parsley or other freshgarden herbs

700-800 grams ham pieces taken off the end of the ham

1-2 tablespoons ready-made mustard

½ cup barbecue sauce

¼ cup sweet chilli sauce

½ cup fruit-based chutney (pineapple pickle is great)

¾ cup drained crushed pineapple (optional)

1½ – 2 cups fresh breadcrumbs

4 hard-boiled eggs

2 fresh eggs

With a serrated knife, cut the top lid off the loaf of bread. Leaving a small margin, remove the fresh bread from the interior. If you have a food processor the next task will be easy – blitzing the bread chunks to become fine crumbs. Put the crumbs into a large bowl. Grind or process the ham leftovers and add into the bowl.

Add in the finely chopped onion, and fresh herbs. Incorporate the sausage meat, and then add the sauces and chutney. Add in the eggs and combine well. Season with salt and pepper.

Add some drained, crushed pineapple, or chop up pineapple rings or apricots that have been used to decorate the ham. Add the fruit chutney or pickle and mix well. I wet my hands and use these to squish everything together.

Spread about half the mixture into the shell of the bread loaf. Line up the hardboiled eggs down the centre and cover with remaining meat mixture. Add a little meat mixture into the lid, if it is a curved lid, before placing it back on top. Tie with string to secure, and wrap in foil or place into a thick, brown paper bag and put into the oven in a roasting pan for one-and-a-half hours at 180 degrees Celsius.

This loaf can be served hot, with fresh green beans and new potatoes. However, I think it shines best when it is sliced and served cold, with salads at a picnic.

If using up turkey meat, use chicken sausage meat, and add in cranberry jelly or sauce. Roasted root vegetables and peppers could be layered alternately with the meat, to create a colourful terrine-like loaf.

Make 2018 the year you consciously reduce your food waste, and try new and exciting ways to use up leftovers.

Food by Rosemary Sloman

-Contributed