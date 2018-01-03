‘Yes’ petition goes viral

IT’S a message that is going viral – #SayNotoPetition.

Photos of people holding the signs, which read: Say yes to Maori wards, followed by the hashtag, have been appearing all over social media.

The message is a pushback against two petitions calling for a referendum on the matter.

Last month, Whakatane resident David Dowd confirmed he was part of a group that started a petition demanding a referendum following a decision by the Whakatane District Council to institute Maori wards at the next local body elections.

And Mr Dowd’s group wasn’t the only one to launch a petition, protesting the council’s decision to establish Maori wards in the Whakatane district.

Lobbying group Hobson’s Pledge launched a series of petitions after councillors in Palmerston North City, Kaikoura, Manawatu and Western Bay of Plenty districts as well as those in Whakatane voted to establish Maori wards at the end of last year.

On its website, the group says it believes “Maori wards are not necessary for council decisions [that] are mainly to do with roads, clean drinking water, sewage, drainage, libraries, sports facilities and cultural centres, all of which are for the benefit of everyone irrespective of ethnicity”.

“We all have the ability to represent our communities through democratic elections on merit. It is demeaning and patronising to suggest a special category for Maori.”

However, a social media campaign has been launched in response that involves images of prominent people, including Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey as well as councillors Mike van der Boom and Nandor Tanczos, holding signs that urge people to support Maori wards and use the #SayNotoPetition hashtag.

Also sharing the message is Whakatane mother Toni Boynton, who said she felt compelled to continue to push for the Maori wards, after she made a submission to council on the issue.

Ms Boynton said her children were the inspiration behind her submission and she wanted to continue to push for Maori wards for them.

“I am thinking about the future of my tamariki (children) and all of tamariki, particularly Maori, in terms of providing them with opportunities of being able to see Maori in governance roles.

“The Maori wards also provide a Maori voice and perspective when it comes to making decisions for the district, which allows their Maori world view to be shared with everybody and to be accepted.”

Ms Boynton said she didn’t believe the creation of Maori wards was racist and she didn’t think it created separatism.

“We are both, we are Maori and we have European genealogy or whakapapa, so for a lot of us we walk in two worlds – the Maori world and the Pakeha world. When you only live in a pakeha-built world you deny part of yourself and sometimes Maori world views help to connect to each other and to the land.

“So, having someone who has that understanding will be beneficial to the council.”

Ms Boynton said Maori were big economic players in the Whakatane district and having that sort of understanding would help drive economic development in the area.

She said many of the iwi in the area had settled their treaty grievances with the crown, with others to follow soon.

“Iwi aren’t going anywhere, and they will be to keen to invest in their own rohe (area).

Ngati Awa is one of the largest employers within Whakatane, through Te Whare Wananga o Awanuiarangi and they will continue to grow and invest. Surely that has to be good for the whole district.

“I support the Maori seats because the Maori world view isn’t about looking after yourself, it encompasses being able to look after everybody and everything. It could be a great asset to have a Maori world view at the table.”

