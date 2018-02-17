A rocky melange

ILMARS Gravis looks at cliff faces and outcrops of Whakatane Heads from a geological point of view.

At the Whakatane Heads can be seen rocky cliff faces and outcrops, forming a majestic backdrop and pedestal for the statue of Wairaka, one of the voyagers from Hawaiki. If you look closely at the outcrops that may appear solid as rock, you will find they are, in fact, brittle, sheared, and deformed, telling a story of their long journey from a distant time and place, and the forces they have endured on the way.

Although you may have heard of a mélange, meaning a mixture or variety of food ingredients, less will have heard of a melange made of rock. Just like the culinary term, a geological melange refers to a mixture, in this case a mixture of rocks that you would not typically find next to each other in an outcrop.

To get a sense of the nature and chaotic structure of the Whakatane Mélange, one of the best places to view it is in the rocky cliff faces and shore platforms at the river mouth at low tide. Keep your eyes open for deformed and out-of-place rocks that appear quite different from those surrounding them.

In the cliff faces you may find different types of rock broken, deformed, and fractured into pieces centimetres to metres across, forming a chaotic mix of rocky fragments suspended in siltstone. Take care though, because a close examination of the cliff will reveal the brittle and sheared nature of this rock.

What this melange tells us is that a large region of rocks in the distant past has been subject to huge forces, crushing, shearing, and mixing rocks to produce this unique mixture. However, this process did not take place here on the Eastern Bay coast, but far away, over 140 million years ago.

Picture a huge landmass, larger than the size of Australia and Antarctica combined. At that time, the rocks we find exposed in Whakatane, were being plastered to the edge of the ancient landmass called Gondwana. Heat, pressure and fluids conspired together to form a plastic-like mixture, that in time cooled back to rigid rock.

Inevitably, the process of plate tectonics wrenched this slab of rocks away from Gondwana, and rifted them across the growing Tasman seafloor until they came to form the solid foundation of New Zealand.

The collective term “basement rocks” identifies rocks of this age in Aotearoa. That started their journey on the edge of an ancient continent and, 140 million years later, formed the geological foundations of our country from North Cape to Bluff.

For more articles by Ilmars Gravis, follow www.aotearoarocks.blogspot.com.