Auckland artist scoops Molly Morpeth 3D award

A WORK titled Employee of the Month created by an Auckland artist has won the prestigious 2018 Molly Morpeth Canaday Award for three-dimensional art.

Arts Whakatane and Whakatane Museum and Arts announced Deborah Rundle as the winner of the $10,000 major award at an awards ceremony at the gallery on Saturday night.

The work is on display outside the entrance to Te Koputu, Whakatane’s library and exhibition centre.

Six other cash awards celebrating the contemporary art of New Zealand were announced at the awards ceremony.

“I am so thrilled, surprised and grateful that my out of the ordinary work, Employee of the Month, has been chosen for the major award,” said Rundle from her studio at The British School at Rome, where she is the Wallace New Zealand artist in residence. “It’s a departure from what most people expect to see as ‘normal’ artwork.”

The 2018 exhibition features almost 60 works of sculpture, craft, applied arts, mixed-media, and installations, and is on show at Te Koputu until April 8.

Awards were judged by Auckland-based artist, academic and art professional Deborah Crowe.

“Employee of the Month can be seen as a clever commentary on power structures, dry tongue-in-cheek observations of everyday vying for position, or as a poignant reference to Aotearoa New Zealand’s labour relations history,” said Crowe. “Initially its irony made me laugh. Then its deeper concerns haunted me a little, recalling personal experiences from the 1970s. The relatively simple installation, made up of only three components, speaks volumes about our attitudes towards employment, social structure, and beyond.”

Fran Allison’s Your Basic Tee was runner up, Josephine Cachemaille was highly commended and Whakatane artist Sarah Hudson won the local award for her Ngarara / Bacteria / Monster. Uma Tuffnell won the youth award for A Good Duck and merit awards were given to Watene Akuhata for Painted Sticks and Rowan Panther for Lei # 2.

More than 230 submissions from across New Zealand were entered for the Molly Morpeth 3D Award, which were whittled down to just over 50 finalists.

The Molly Morpeth Canaday Award programme is a partnership between Arts Whakatane and Whakatane Museum, alternating each year between painting/drawing and three-dimensional art.

“With our partners, Arts Whakatane, we intend to keep building a powerhouse annual awards and exhibition programme that provokes dialogue around contemporary art, but also recognises the most interesting things being done in Aotearoa,” said Whakatane Museum director Eric Holowacz.

“Some of the objects now featured in our galleries are subtle and quiet, while other works are bold. political, funny, and even haunting. Taken in its entirety, the 2018 Molly Morpeth Canaday exhibition has something to say about creativity and the modern-day world we inhabit. We invite you to stop and listen.”

The programme is made possible by the support of the Molly Morpeth Canaday Fund, established by Frank Canaday in memory of his wife, the New Zealand artist Molly Morpeth Canaday.