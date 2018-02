ORGANISERS of the recent Crème of the Crop fundraising concert held at Awakeri War Memorial Hall say it was a huge success.

Several singers and bands took part, and all funds raised went towards the organisation of the Whanau Road Show, which will be held from February 23 to 25.

The concert was supported by Radio 1XX, Barry and Jenny Caulfield, and many other volunteers.

Eastern Bay Life photographer John Morin took these photos at the concert.