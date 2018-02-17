LAST weekend my taste buds thought it was Christmas all over again. What a treat to be invited to pass comment and sit in the judgement seat at the local Wild Food Challenge.

Tough task … but someone had to do it. Lucky me. The bar has certainly been set high with the quality and creativity of the entries.

This got me thinking about the bounty in our backyard and on our shores. So this week’s contribution is a go-to favourite and just so perfect for this time of the year, with all the fishing competitions and the willing, sharing fishermen in our neighbourhoods who pass some of their catch over the fence.

Paired with all those summer vegetables – the courgettes that just keep on giving, the ripening tomatoes, peppers and aubergines, aka eggplant. I hope you will enjoy my take on a Mediterranean-style fish pie. I make this in a large lasagne-style dish or two smaller ones.

Mediterranean Fish Pie

600-800 grams firm-fleshed fish fillets: Most suitable are kahawai, ling, cod, hapuka, bluenose or snapper

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

½ cup chopped parsley

½ cup finely grated parmesan cheese

Finely grated rind of a lemon

50gms butter

Ratatouille-style vegetable base:

I red onion

1-2 cloves garlic

6-8 mushrooms, sliced

2 medium courgettes or 1 scallopini and 1 courgette

I capsicum (or ½ each of 2 different colours)

1 small aubergine

6-7 medium tomatoes (in winter I use a can of chopped tomatoes)

Fresh basil

3 tablespoons tomato paste

Salt and pepper

30 grams butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

Heat oven to 180 degrees. Chop the vegetables into even-sized pieces.

In a deep stir-fry pan or wok, melt the butter and oil together on a medium heat. Add onion, sliced into wedges, and finely chopped garlic and cook until soft but not brown. Add in the mushrooms, courgettes, peppers and aubergine. Stir and cook for a few moments, before adding the tomatoes, tomato paste, seasoning and chopped basil.

By now the base will look a whole lot like ratatouille, that fabulous, tomato-based dish that literally means “motley stew” and varies from farm house to farm house in its place of origin – the district of Provence in France. Once this is smelling and looking like a good brew – but not over-cooked as it still has time in the oven – ladle it into the base of the lasagne-style dish.

Lay the fish fillets across the tomato base. Wipe out the still-warm pan with a paper towel and add the butter. Melt a little and add in the breadcrumbs, parsley, parmesan cheese and finely-grated lemon rind. Stir until well coated and a little crispy, with the parmesan melted into the breadcrumbs.

Lay this over the fish fillets like a crumble topping.

Place in the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets.

The top should be golden and crispy and the edges will show the tomato base peeping through.

This dish works well with a little jasmine rice on the side to mop up the juices, or some potatoes that have been crushed, but not mashed. Again, this will help to mop up juices.

An excellent way to cook fish that is healthy, not fried, and without the rich cream-laden parsley béchamel sauce of a traditional fish pie. It also ticks all the boxes for your five-plus vegetables a day, and what could be easier and healthier than fish?

This dish can be prepared ahead and chilled, then brought to room temperature and baked for the required time.

Not suitable for flatfish or salmon-trout. The base can be whatever you have on hand. I don’t always have mushrooms or aubergine. Go easy on the fresh basil, it can be over powering if you use too much.

Enjoy the flavours of the season.

-Contributed