Bike Kitchen Opotiki launches fix day

BIKE Kitchen Opotiki launches its first Community Bike Fix Day later this month.

Situated at Te Tipuranga, the Te Pou Oranga o Whakatohea Youth Centre in Moody Place, the event on Saturday, February 17, is open to the public.

Anyone with mechanical skills is invited to go along and help get local bikes into safe working condition. That’s likely to involve replacing inner tubes, replacing brake blocks, and other basic bike fixes.

“The Bike Kitchen concept is the perfect recipe for connecting with our young kids and growing their bike skills and mechanical know-how,” says Steve Hodge of Illicit Clothing, who has recently moved to Opotiki and opened the Opotiki General Store.

Steve was involved with the start up of Auckland’s highly-successful Roskill Bike Kitchen last year which helped service locals’ bikes and provided bikes for newly resettled former refugees.

He is now co-ordinating the Opotiki Bike Kitchen with partners Healthy Families East Cape Opotiki, Te Ao Hou Trust, Te Pou Oranga o Whakatohea, Sport Bay of Plenty, Whakaatu Whanaunga, and Motu Trails.

“It’s about having fun, learning, and getting to know one another,” he says.

“Please feel free to come along for as much time as you are able. You are welcome to just watch, listen and learn – don’t feel under pressure to perform.”

The goals for the Bike Kitchen are based on a sustainable model which has already proved effective at the Roskill and New Plymouth Bike Kitchens, including:

n Recovering and fixing up old bikes (to be sourced variously from the Opotiki Resource Recovery Centre and individual donations) and putting them into the hands of local families in need of transport.

n Teaching bike DIY skills and cycling skills workshops, so that everyone is empowered to teach others how to ride and fix bikes.

n Providing a hub for positive community interaction.

The focus of the February 17 workshop is on learning how to “cook” a bicycle so it is fit for purpose.

The workshop runs between 1pm and 4pm but people are welcome to drop in for as little or as long as they fancy.

The Bike Kitchen will be held every third Saturday of February, March and April – leading up to National Youth Week in May when a unique RiseUp Opotiki Wheelie competition is being planned for local youth.

“This kaupapa is more than just fixing bikes,” says Te Ao Hou Trust trustee Jody Porter.

“It is about positively influencing and encouraging our tamariki and rangatahi to believe that they are great, that they can stand at the stern of their own waka that is their life and know that the future is theirs.”

To find out more about Bike Kitchen Opotiki , check out the Facebook page or contact Steve Hodge directly at 021 277 1213 or at Opotiki General Store, corner of Church and King Streets.