Brickman heads to Hamilton

EVER dreamed of visiting the Empire State Building, Arc De Triomphe, Big Ben and other world-famous landmarks?

Thanks to Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught, New Zealanders can explore a world of epic Lego masterpieces and learn about some of mankind’s most amazing achievements from all over the globe in the fully interactive, educational experience that is Brickman Wonders of the World.

This exceptionally popular event has had hugely successful two-month run at Te Papa in Wellington and is, next month, headed to Hamilton. Ryan says he can’t wait to bring the party to the central North Island. “It’s going to be awesome.”

Opening at Claudelands on Saturday, March 3 and running until Sunday, March 25, the exhibition boasts 50 awe-inspiring models on display, taking visitors on a hands-on, educational journey through history.

“This exhibition is a collection of my most ambitious works, every model is brand new and infinitely more detailed than anything I’ve ever created,” Ryan says.

The Melbourne born and raised, Lego certified professional – one of only 14 in the world – and his expert Brickman team spent 4944 hours and used more than seven tonnes of bricks to build the exhibits.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to learn along the way and discover more about each attraction – real life and Lego life. There will also be a number of hands-on activities to take part in.

“Brickies will have the chance to build a statue of themselves next to the mighty statue of David and they can also help me build some creations to go around the Coral Reef.”