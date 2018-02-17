Career move ain’t no cop out

HAVING performed an abrupt career about-turn, former Whakatane police Senior Sergeant Bruce Jenkins says many cops do not realise the wind is in their sails.

In May this year it will be five years since Bruce flabbergasted everybody by announcing his departure from the police to run the Ohope Four Square store. It is also coming up to two-and-a-half years since he and his wife Kristy announced they were selling the Ohope store to take over the much larger Four Square in Murupara.

Eastern Bay Life catches up with the maverick to figure out what’s what.

“People ask me if I regret leaving the police, but my only regret is not leaving five years sooner,” Bruce says.

The statement relates to personal timing and is not a judgement against the police. “I absolutely loved my time in the police, but at the same time I’m pleased I left when I was young enough to change tack,” Bruce says.

“I wore my police uniform with pride, just as I wear this uniform with pride.”

Reminiscing about celebrated moments with the Porirua CIB, during which some high-profile cases were solved, Bruce says cops do not always realise how transferable their skills are.One big asset in the police armoury is the ability to deal with uphill customer appreciation.

“As a cop, you’ll never even get even close to 50 per cent customer satisfaction,” Bruce says.

This is because “half of the clientele” are criminals and the remaining customers are “victims under stress”.

“Victims aren’t going to be fully satisfied by the police effort, because there isn’t enough time and there are too many crimes.”

Having absconded – a police term that is repeated here for the reader’s appreciation – from the upper-strata environment of Ohope Beach to the lower-decile situation in Murupara is something that has confused Bruce’s “associates”. “People have asked me why I left Ohope for Murupara,” Bruce says.

Having known Bruce for many years and having at times been unduly ignored by him at the Whakatane police station, and having at times been wooed by him, this reporter feels he knows Bruce to some extent.

Which is why Mr Jenkin’s “big sky” reply rings true. “We wanted a bigger challenge,´ Bruce says. The emotional immediacy of the Maori culture was something that he was accustomed to from his career in the police.

“Let’s just take the way that Maori deal with a sudden death,” he says. “That’s way ahead of how Pakeha deal with it.”

Bruce says as a former police officer, he is used to working with diversity. “For us, Murupara is an opportunity and a new challenge,” he says.

Leaving the security of state employment and going out on a limb to be his own boss, leaving Ohope for Murupara was part of “keeping young” and seeking new horizons.

Bruce says he wants the Murupara community to succeed. “Apart from the school, we’re probably the biggest employer here,” he says. “Most of our staff have come off the dole.”

With 19 staff, Bruce and Kristy Jenkins have invested in their team and they are now seeing the benefits. “We no longer have to work weekends, unless we want to,” he says.

After having left the police to take over the Ohope Four Square, Bruce has now transitioned to the one of New Zealand’s largest Four Square stores.

“In Ohope we could rely on the support of our own family,” he says. “Going to Murupara we’ve had to grow up to an entirely different level. We’ve had to learn to stand on our own two legs.”

He points to the Murupara store’s social media track record, saying he’s gone from the below 50 per cent in the police to a 100-per-cent appreciation.

Apart from investing in the staff, the Jenkins have invested in equipment, including two stand-alone containers that house a new walk-in chiller and a walk-in freezer and a courtyard that’s covered by a sail canopy.

“The chiller and the freezer used to be inside the store,” he says.

In the new courtyard, staff can enjoy a coffee and a smoke safe from the rain.