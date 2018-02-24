THESE fritters are good as a side dish to a roast, or as a light meal.
They can also be eaten cold the next day. This recipe can also be made using courgettes.
Louisa’s Marrow and Cheese Fritters
4 eggs
1 cup self-raising flour
Or 1 cup of flour and 1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 heaped cups grated marrow
1 cup grated cheese
2 sliced shallots or 1 small onion
6-10 mint leaves
Mix together the eggs, flour and salt. Add the marrow, cheese, shallots and finely sliced mint leaves and mix well.
Heat two tablespoons full of oil in a frying pan. Drop spoonfuls into the pan and fry at a moderate heat until golden, turning halfway through to cook the other side.
Drain on paper towels.
