THESE fritters are good as a side dish to a roast, or as a light meal.

They can also be eaten cold the next day. This recipe can also be made using courgettes.

Louisa’s Marrow and Cheese Fritters

4 eggs

1 cup self-raising flour

Or 1 cup of flour and 1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 heaped cups grated marrow

1 cup grated cheese

2 sliced shallots or 1 small onion

6-10 mint leaves

Mix together the eggs, flour and salt. Add the marrow, cheese, shallots and finely sliced mint leaves and mix well.

Heat two tablespoons full of oil in a frying pan. Drop spoonfuls into the pan and fry at a moderate heat until golden, turning halfway through to cook the other side.

Drain on paper towels.

by Budget Advisory Service