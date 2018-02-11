Christmas card from Victorian ancestor

AN original hand-painted Christmas card created in 1883 by amateur Victorian painter, Ernest James Mountier (1858-1895), has been returned to the artist’s great-great granddaughter in Whakatane.

Andrea Marriott Wilkes was given the Christmas card by her husband, Wayne Marriott, who tracked down the original artwork. The couple own Art & Acre in Appenzell Drive.

“It was lovely to receive a connection between my grandmother Helen Turner (nee Mountier) and her grandfather – knowing that there are many descendants of Ernest living in the Eastern Bay of Plenty area,” says Andrea.

Wayne seems to have a bit of a knack for discovering missing items – he was responsible for the rediscovery of Tuhoe taonga Rongokarae, which was returned to Tuhoe by the descendants of Richard John Seddon in 2014; and locating and negotiating the purchase of Maori before a Waterfall, 1773 – executed by artist William Hodges on Cook’s second voyage to New Zealand. The card was no different.

Born in St Kilda, Melbourne, Ernest arrived in Invercargill on the Maria Gambrill late 1863 with his parents and siblings. There his father worked as a professional gardener and landscape designer, before relocating to Wellington.

Wayne, who is also a genealogist, explained how the card was discovered in a Wellington second-hand shop. “A number of years ago Wellington-man Neil Mountier, was contacted by a friend Marie Direen. She had purchased the framed picture in a second-hand shop while looking for a frame. Pulling it apart she noticed the writing on the back and sent a copy to Neil.

“Marie has only just retired as a teacher and used the card as an example of Victorian writing and painting with her students.”

While completing some research, Neil’s sister Mary spotted the photocopy and forwarded it through to Wayne, who then began the task of tracking her and the card down.

“We thought we may be able to obtain a copy of it to make our own unique Christmas cards; as well as the family history.”

“After we found Marie, she had a six-month search locating it and kindly sent it to us prior to Christmas. The card turned out not to be a mechanically printed Victorian Christmas card but one of Ernest’s original works.”

Dated December 15, 1883, it reads, “Father, from your affectionate son Ernest Mountier. Napier/H.Bay”.

Ernest married Lucia Regina Pirani, daughter of newspaper editor Henry Cohen Pirani, in November 1882, and their first child, Henry, arrived in November 1883. Lucia was a signatory to the Women’s Suffrage Petition of 1893.

Ernest had a colourful career – working for the Postal and Telegraphic Services, he was an accountant in Nelson, and counter clerk in Napier and Gisborne. The amateur artist was well known in the Napier and Gisborne area, holding a number of Art Unions to sell his watercolours and sketches.

He was also a very good sportsman and played cricket, and later rugby, in Wellington, Nelson, Napier and Gisborne.

In 1895, like several other employees of the Postal and Telegraphic Service, Ernest became part of an investigation into loans they had received, at exorbitant interest rates, from the politician Hyman Phineas Cohen. That same year his health deteriorated, and he left his job moving to Wellington in October 1895 where he remained until his death in December 1895.

Andrea says they are still trying to track down a photo of Ernest Mountier. “We believe there are photos, we just have to find them.”

At least two other drawings by Mountier are held in the wider family. One is thought to be a portrait of his son Henry, who lived in Wellington. His daughters – Muriel (married Cliff Robinson); and Etta (married William Carter) lived in the Kutarere and Ohiwa area; and son Arthur (married Berta Johnston) lived in Katikati. Today a number Ernest’s descendants live in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

“This card holds a unique link between the past and present, continuing to connect one generation with the next.”

kathy.forsyth@whakatanebeacon.co.nz