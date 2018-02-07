Cooking up a wild feast

A SEAFOOD dish representative of the Chatham Islands took out the top award at the Wild Food Challenge at Ohope’s Mahy Reserve on Saturday.

Cooking demonstrations, workshops, talks and entertainment revolving around a competition to find the best wild food cooks in the Eastern Bay kept the crowds entertained, and the cooks busy.

A prize pool worth more than $4500 was up for grabs in the competition, which included 16 prize categories, including an overall grand prize, runner up, the wildest ingredient, best dessert and even a children’s grand prize. The competition was open to everyone, from home cooks, to fishermen, to hunter-gatherers, kids, caterers and restaurants.

Supreme winners was Kaai Silbery, chef from Hotel Chatham, supported by Francesca Bonaventre, from the Chatham Islands.

Judge Rosemary Sloman said the pair won the Supreme Award after also scooping the prize for the best story and the grand prize.

“They hunted and gathered and put together an amazing dish that represented the Chatham Islands.

“It included blue cod, kina, paua, squid ink, crayfish, piko piko and native Maori herbs.

“Their dish was called Petre Bay Taster and was served on Petre Bay driftwood.”

“The calibre of entries was really high and there was a wide variety of items.

“A lot of thought went into the presentation and many of the dishes were accompanied with beverages, such as stinging nettle beer and beautiful feijoa and kawakawa tea done in various ways.

“A lot of children presented tea … we really impressed with the children’s entries.”

For more pictures and results see the Eastern Bay Life this weekend.