Cooking up a wild feast

By
Kathy Forsyth
-
A SEAFOOD dish representative of the Chatham Islands took out the top award at the Wild Food Challenge at Ohope’s Mahy Reserve on Saturday.

Cooking demonstrations, workshops, talks and entertainment revolving around a competition to find the best wild food cooks in the Eastern Bay kept the crowds entertained, and the cooks busy.

A prize pool worth more than $4500 was up for grabs in the competition, which included 16 prize categories, including an overall grand prize, runner up, the wildest ingredient, best dessert and even a children’s grand prize. The competition was open to everyone, from home cooks, to fishermen, to hunter-gatherers, kids, caterers and restaurants.

Supreme winners was Kaai Silbery, chef from Hotel Chatham, supported by Francesca Bonaventre, from the Chatham Islands.

Judge Rosemary Sloman said the pair won the Supreme Award after also scooping the prize for the best story and the grand prize.

“They hunted and gathered and put together an amazing dish that represented the Chatham Islands.

“It included blue cod, kina, paua, squid ink, crayfish, piko piko and native Maori herbs.

“Their dish was called Petre Bay Taster and was served on Petre Bay driftwood.”

“The calibre of entries was really high and there was a wide variety of items.

“A lot of thought went into the presentation and many of the dishes were accompanied with beverages, such as stinging nettle beer and beautiful feijoa and kawakawa tea done in various ways.

“A lot of children presented tea … we really impressed with the children’s entries.”

1 of 38
FAMILY OUTING: Hemi Newport and daughter Alexandra, 5, enjoy an afternoon out at the Mahy Reserve for the Wild Food Challenge. D6530-136
WALKABOUTS: Carter Whiteley, 1, takes a stroll. D6530-118
SWEET SOUNDS: Latin Amerian entertainer Santiaga Rebagliati. D6530-110
WHEY TOO GOOD: Kevin Powell performs a soft cheese making demonstration. D6530-106
SOFT CHEESE: Jane Powell demonstrates how to make soft cheese. D6530-096
TUCK IN: Visitors to the Wild Food Challenge try out the delicious cuisine. D6530-089
ENTERTAINMENT: Shelley Akuhata entertains the crowd. D6530-086
RELAXING: Anne Dahl, Jasper Dalmann, 3, and Gracelet Dahlman, 5, enjoy a sit-down wild food snack. D6530-067
OUT AND ABOUT: Bridie McGregor introduces one-year-old Carter Whiteley to some wild food. D6530-062
TASTY: A Mokai Special, ready to eat. D6530-060
LET’S EAT: Finn Smith, 8, Astrid Smith, 6, Skye Williams, 6, Sam Smith, 10, and Arlo Williams, 4, are keen to get tasting/ D6530-056
TEMPTING: An eel and watercress dish looks delicious. D6530-041
FINAL TOUCHES: Lara Dixon prepares venison tacos. D6530-037
YUM: Ben Morton, 4, tries some venison with his mum, Vanessa Morton. D6530-028
HANGING: Braden Craddock, 11, and Trae Karaka, 11, hang out at the Wild Food Challenge, D6530-022
BEST FRIEND: Kimberley Bradley enjoys the food and entertainment with a canine companion. D6530-020
TOP CLASS: Kaai Silberg was the Supreme Winner with a seafood dish from the Chatham Islands: D6530-017
JUDGES TABLE: Joe McLeod, left, Mawera Karetai, tom Rosewarne and Rosemary Sloman taste the dishes to decide on the winners. D6530-011
HEAT IS ON: Nancy Towersey barbecues during the Wild Food Challenge at Ohope’s Mahy Reserve on Saturday. Photo John Morin D6530-009
LOTS TO TRY: There was plenty of tasty dishes to taste. D6530-006
FOCUSSED: Cammy Savage and Millie Hunia are busy preparing their competition dish. D6530-001

