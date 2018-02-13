Dairy farmer finds lifestyle worth sharing

DESPITE vowing he would never become a dairy farmer, Young Farmer candidate Josh Cozens says he changed his mind when he and wife Shaz had their first child.

He said he changed his trade because he knew a rural lifestyle would be good for his family.

“I was a mechanic in Whakatane but when we had kids we decided farming was a good change of career,” he said.

“It’s probably that early exposure to life lessons.

“We see death, we see birth and we see illnesses and stuff like that and it’s all there to see from day dot.”

Currently working a 350-cow farm near Otakiri, Mr Cozens said rural life allowed his children to learn self-reliance and resilience.

“It’s the DIY and the will and drive to carry on despite what life might throw at you,” he said.

This is his third time entering the Young Farmer of the Year Award. He said the opportunities the organisation provided were invaluable.

“The club is a huge networking group. Over the eight years I’ve been involved in Young Farmers, I’ve gotten contacts from all over the country,” he said.

Entering the competition also provides practical lessons that build farmers’ confidence and knowledge base.

With an eye to the future, Mr Cozens said being involved with the Young Farmers Award helped him transition to the next level of his career.

“Our goal is land ownership. At the moment we are at the point where we are looking at what we need to do to get there,” he said.

He said the road to farm ownership has turned a corner over the years and being up on the ins and outs is invaluable in making the right decision.

“The previous options that people had over the years, that has changed. There are equity opportunities,” he said.

“We have our own animals that we milk ourselves and are thinking where we go from here.

Do we get our own herd first or buy into an equity partnership?”

He is also passionate about creating better understanding between the rural and urban communities.

He said he believed the problem was a two-way street and there was lack of understanding on both sides of the argument. He said he thought the Young Farmers’ programme helped find a solution to the problem.

“I think the contest is something more people should be involved in.

“It’s potentially something that could bridge that urban-rural divide, that over the last couple of years has grown quite wide,” he said.

