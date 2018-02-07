Dairy owner shot with BB gun

IT was the third time in more than a decade that the owners of the Main Street Superette have pulled out their baseball bat to defend themselves.

It was not common for burglars to target the Edgecumbe dairy, according to owner Harjinder Kaur.

She and her husband, Satinder Singh, were at the front of the store when events quickly unfolded after an armed burglar entered the shop at 6.30pm.

“He came in with a bag and gun and his face was covered. He walked behind the counter, threw his bag on the floor and told us to put something in,” she said.

The couple were unsure of what the offender requested.

“My husband was standing in front of him. He shot my husband on the chest and my husband took the baseball bat and chased him across the road.”

The offender was armed with an air pistol and shot a BB pellet at Mr Singh.

“It was nothing serious, but we were a little bit scared.

“My husband didn’t feel anything when he shot him, just a little bit of pain and we smelt the smoke from the gun.”

Mrs Kaur described the gun as plastic and looked like a children’s toy.

After the incident, when the offender and associate ran across the road to the river bank, Mrs Kaur called police.

She said both offenders were seen hanging around outside the store before the incident occurred and acting suspiciously, according to a neighbour, who also tried to follow them when they fled the scene.

The armed offender was described as wearing dark clothing, a red hat, and white sneakers. The second offender was wearing a blue shirt.

Mrs Kaur said her husband saw the second person’s face and said he looked familiar.

The couple believed the offenders were from Edgecumbe and did not understand why their dairy was targeted.

With four security cameras operating inside the shop, two caught the incident. Mrs Kaur said they would install one more security camera inside.

Though they had an unsettled night, the superette opened as normal today.

EARLIER:

AN armed robber entered the Main Street Superette in Edgecumbe, shot the owner and fled across the road to the river.

Whakatane police Senior Sergeant Mark van der Kley said the incident, involving two male Maori under 20-years-old, occurred on Tuesday at 6.30pm.

After an exchange between the dairy owner and offender, the offender used an air gun to shoot the man behind the counter.

“He shot the owner, virtually quite quickly, with a BB gun pistol and got him just at the top of the sternum and bottom of the neck.

“Because it was only a BB pistol, it stuck there and didn’t do any damage. The owner just pulled it out then he chased the guy out of the shop.”

Nothing was taken from the dairy during the incident and the owner was uninjured and didn’t require medical attention.

The offender, wearing dark clothing, a red cap, and white shoes, fled across the road to the stop bank.

A look out offender, wearing a blue shirt, also ran in that direction.

Police were called to the scene and tracking dogs were used to try and locate the offenders.

Mr van der Kley said it was likely the offenders were hanging around the dairy prior to the incident, and if you saw them, call the Whakatane Police Station on 07 3085255.