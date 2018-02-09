Eastern Bay teen makes history

A MATATA youth will be joining more than 100 students and teachers in California over the coming days to discuss ocean plastic pollution.

Seventeen-year-old Marino Thompson, a high-achieving student in the sciences with ideas on preventing pollution, will join two other New Zealand young people who also earned their places through innovative ideas and a passion for preserving the planet.

They will attend the Algalitha Youth Summit, which has extended entry to New Zealand for the first time, aiming to capture the passions and ideas of youth to reduce plastic waste.

“You go there with ideas, and come back with even more,” Marino said.

Marino said he was looking forward to helping solve these problems and hopes to pursue a career in the sciences next year.

“Maybe [marine biology], or something like that. I’m good at science, so I want to do something with that,” he said.

Marino and his family have strong ties to the land and sea, as well as the Tarawera River. It is from these ties that his passion for preservation and respect for nature has grown, with support from his family.

The summit’s focus falls on ocean plastic pollution, particularly the ocean’s “garbage patches”, areas in the oceans that have become filled with litter and debris. The students will be joined by world-class experts, including Captain Charles Moore, who discovered the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in 1997 and brought it to public attention.

