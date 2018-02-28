Fire turns garage and contents into ash

A GARAGE at Riverside Drive has burnt to the ground, following a fire this morning.

The Whakatane Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to the house fire at Riverside Drive at 2am today.

Fire investigator Jon Rewi said the fire started in the attached garage, where highly flammable objects were stored.

He has deemed the fire as suspicious and with police, would investigate the cause further today.

Mr Rewi said the fire escalated quickly, moving from the attached garage and through the ceiling.

The house received extensive smoke and water damage.

Three people were in the home when the fire started and were able to escape unharmed.

The surrounding fence and car parked next to the house also suffered damage from the heat and flames.