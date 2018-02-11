Fit Chix raising the bar for Oxfam

A LONG-ago holiday romance on the southern Croatian island of Korcula, saw Slovenian woman Maja Mihelic pack her bags, head to New Zealand, and marry the Kiwi who had captivated her heart on his working holiday abroad.

Fourteen years on, members of the Fit Chix, one of the Eastern Bay teams entering the Oxfam Trailwalker event on March 10-11, joke among themselves that it was this romance that ultimately brought them the “unstoppable force” behind the team’s distinguished fundraising.

Currently preparing for the challenging event being held in Whakatane, the fundraising efforts of the team – Renay Jones, Jenny Hicks, Jo Finlay, and Maja, and support crew, Diane Plant and Dallas McLean, have caught the eye of event organisers. The Fit Chix, a group of friends all hailing from Whakatane or Ohope, are currently topping the fund-raising leader board.

While the women downplay their current chart-topping status – “we started fundraising earlier than others, and so will finish earlier too” – team members are quick to point to leader Maja as the x-factor to their fundraising success.

“She’s a power-house,” they say, recounting how Maja even used her birthday as a fundraiser – arranging for a belly dancer to entertain her guests, and accepting donations for the team, in place of birthday presents.

It is clear, however, that all team members have played a big role, acknowledging that fundraising for the event is half of the equation, while training for it is the other.

With all teams registered required to fundraise a minimum of $2500, Maja says that was the original goal for the Fit Chix. “But the support and encouragement of the community inspired us to think bigger”.

Currently expecting to hit the $10,000 mark, the Fit Chix have employed various methods to raise the funds,from tried and true sausage sizzles and bake sales – support crew member Dallas is “our master baker” – to catering, selling wine, school mufti days and mandala art.

There has been a large input of energy into a raffle, to be drawn at the end of this month, that will yield multiple prizes, each valued at more than $199.

“We’re immensely grateful for the support from local businesses for this,” says Maja, who confesses she visited over 80 businesses in search of raffle and spot prizes. “About 55 businesses supported us, which is amazing, and Whakatane Great Outdoors is also acting as our sponsor and that is just wonderful.”

Combining the fundraising with the considerable training required for the event, team members agree it is a big commitment, and with all women being mothers of at least two children, as well as, in some cases, working fulltime, time for the women is always at a premium. Getting the whole team together at any one time hasn’t come easily.

“I don’t think we’ve all trained together once,” Maya says. “If someone wants to train, they just send out a message, and whoever can go at the time, will go – either our team members, or members of other local teams.”

While Maya is a mother of two, she says not currently working has given her a little more flexibility than, for instance, team member Renay, a mother of three and a fulltime secondary school English teacher.

For Renay though, always “having a goal to work towards is important”. After seriously injuring her achilles two years ago, and the “year of recovery” following, Renay competed in the New York Marathon late last year, before training for the Oxfam Trailwalker.

Jo Finlay says being self-employed made participation in the event more appealing to her. Running her own event management business, her flexibility for training was a big factor.

But with two children, she says, training still takes some juggling. “Our team are all friends though and we just get on with it, training when we can.”

All the women are united in their hope that professional services of team member Jenny Hicks won’t be required at any point. Dr Hicks, a mother of two, is an orthopaedic specialist based at both Whakatane Hospital, and at a private clinic in Phoenix House.

Support team members Dallas, mother of two, and Diane, mother of three, were also encouraged to take part in the event by the nature of Oxfam’s work. Dallas, who is relatively new to the area having moved from Waiuku a year ago, says while an ankle injury prevents her from competing, a history of volunteer work led her to take up the role.

For Diane, who competed in the event two years ago, and acted as support team member last year, the trials the women will face are already known. “We’ll be making sure we’re super well organised for the team with food and water, sock and shoe changes, and plenty of encouragement”.

“It’s all about helping people who are less privileged than we are,” Maja says. “That’s the goal”.

Oxfam Trailwalker

NEXT month’s Oxfam Trailwalker in Whakatane will include 200 four-person teams, including 22 teams from Bay of Plenty,

Originally held in New Zealand in 2006, the event is the major fundraiser for international aid agency, Oxfam, and involves teams walking either 50 kilometres within 18 hours, or 100 kilometres within 36 hours.

The event originates from a military exercise developed in 1981 by the legendary Queen’s Gurkha Signals Regiment to test teamwork skills, endurance, and determination.

Held across the world in 10 countries, the Oxfam Trailwalker has collectively raised more than $190 million dollars for Oxfam’s ongoing work.

Operating in 94 countries, the organisation assists with helping people to access safe water and sanitation, to build sustainable livelihoods, to provide education for children, and to assist people to live free from violence, as well as responding to emergencies worldwide.

Oxfam New Zealand runs long-term development programmes throughout the Pacific, Indonesia and Timor-Leste.

Over 10,000 participants have entered the event since it began in New Zealand, with over $10 million dollars raised so far. Last year’s event raised over $864,000.