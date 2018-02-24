Foodie fundraiser for hospice

RECORD ticket sales have set the tone for another successful Air Chathams Sunshine and a Plate festival week, beginning this weekend.

Over 85 percent of tickets sold out three weeks prior to the festival start date, which organisers Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty say is thanks to the event growing in popularity.

Hospice fundraising and volunteer services manager Anna Meredith says fine-tuning the events programme has helped sales.

“We focussed on event models that we know are popular. We also amended how we run certain events. For example, the masterclasses will be held at the Gibbo’s Sunshine Gourmet Markets this year, so people attending the markets can attend a masterclass at the same time for a minimal extra cost.”

The festival week begins Friday with Cocktails Take Flight at the Whakatane Airport, followed by the Gibbo’s Fresh Fish Sunshine Gourmet Market at the Whakatane Heads Reserve on Saturday, from 4pm to 8pm.

Anna says a large crowd are expected at the market.

“We are feeling really positive about the weather forecast and we’ll have a fantastic evening, with fabulous food, drinks and entertainment in a stunning setting.

She says there are only a handful of tickets left for the wild food masterclass with Mawera Karetai and the berry baking masterclass with Tom and Heidi Rosewarne which are being held at the market. The masterclasses cost $15, which includes entry to the market.

Otherwise, entry to the market is $5 for adults and free for children under 12. Free parking is available at the Whakatane boat ramp and Mataatua Reserve. The Whakatane Heads Reserve carpark is allocated for disabled parking only.

In conjunction with Sunshine and a Plate, Hospice EBOP is running two raffles. The first is a one-in-five hundred chance to win a brand-new Suzuki Swift GL Auto and the other, a trip for two to the Chatham Islands. Tickets for the car are $100 each and for the holiday, $10 each.

Tickets can be purchased at the Whakatane and Opotiki Hospice shops and will be sold at all Sunshine and a Plate events.

To find out what’s on during the Air Chathams Sunshine and a Plate festival, visit www.sunshineandaplate.nz.