Foodies go wild at Ohope

ORGANISERS and judges were impressed by the high standard and diversity of entries in the Wild Food Challenge held at Ohope’s Mahy Reserve on Saturday.

Supreme winners were chef Kaai Silbery, supported by Francesca Bonventre, from the Chatham Islands Hotel.

Judge Rosemary Sloman says the pair also won Hemingway Award for best story.

“They hunted and gathered and put together an amazing dish of seafood that was representative of the Chatham Islands,” she says.

Their dish, called Petre Bay Taster, included blue cod, kina, paua, squid ink, crayfish, piko piko and native Maori herbs, and was served on Petre Bay driftwood.

“The calibre of entries was really high and there was a wide variety of items. A lot of thought went into presentation and the beverages that accompanied the dishes, such as stinging nettle beer and beautiful feijoa and kawakawa tea done in various ways.

“We were really impressed with the children’s entries. A lot of children presented tea with their dishes.”

Organiser Anna Williams, of Whakatane Events and Tourism, says the event was fantastic.

“We were thrilled with the event and everyone who turned up to compete and enjoy the food festival. It really was the right decision to move it to February and to the new location at Mahy Reserve,” she says.

A prize pool worth more than $4500 was up for grabs for the winners in the 16 categories.

A panel of experts, including master hangi chef Joe McLeod from Wellington, Rosemary Sloman, Mawera Karetai and the 2016 grand winner, Tom Rosewarne, were judges.

Results

Grand Prize and Hemingway Award: Kaai Silbery and Francesca Bonventre From Chatham Islands Hotel

Runner Up: Adrian Kingi

Best of Forest and Land: Karina Te Patu

Best Use of Local Ingredients: Morley West

Best Pest: Roz Tracey and Toi Ohamai of Rangitaiki Homekills Butchery

Best Kai Maori: Shannon Richards

Caroline Johnstone Award for Most Intriguing: Kay Henare Wildest Ingredient: Maaki Tuathi and Kay Henare

Best from the Water: Geoff Bilyard and Garrich Dixon

Best Dessert: Diana O-Brien

Children’s Grand Prize: Skye and Arlo Williams and Sam, Finn and Astrid Smith

Runner Up: Monty Rosewarne

Best Story: Skye and Arlo

Best Effort: Leon Mahy

