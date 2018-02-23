Forced to shut shop

AFTER 58 years as a tailor and 33 years operating his own business, Whakatane menswear mainstay Colin Eagles has no choice but to close.

Mr Eagles said he received a hand-delivered letter over the Christmas period telling him the sub-lease he had held for 33 years was expiring and that he was to vacate the premises within two months.

“It was virtually a week before Christmas. I was away at the time and [the letter] was given to my staff,” he said.

Attempts to speak with the main leaseholders to negotiate terms for his departure and possibly an extension were disregarded, he said.

Mr Eagles said he had not had further contact from either of the property’s trustees, Robert Chappell and John Banbury with Morpeth Trust, despite repeated requests.

When contacted by the Beacon, Mr Banbury said Mr Eagles’ claim of no contact was untrue.

He declined any further comment on the matter, aside to say the decision was based on the lease having run out.

“That’s the nuts and bolts of it, he got to the end of his lease,” he said.

Mr Eagles said the selection of available space in town either did not meet his needs or budget and he saw no solution other than to close permanently.

He said he didn’t understand the reasoning behind the denial to renew the lease. When he tried to contact the trustees to ask, he said he received no reply. He also spoke with a solicitor to make a formal request for an extension on the lease, to no response.

In a telephone interview, Mr Chappell said he had recently retired from the board of trustees but that he regretted they were unable to renew Mr Eagles’ lease.

He said they had to ensure the building was vacant because they were required to put in a new awning and there was asbestos in the frontage area.

“There’s a mountain of reasons, most of them have to do with problems over the property.

The veranda has asbestos in it, there’s a problem with the roof and with earthquake strengthening,” he said.

The building’s veranda is shared with neighbouring business, Spot X Collective.

Owner Keziah Richmond said she had not been notified of any repair work or whether she would have to vacate when the work takes place.

Ms Richmond said she would be concerned over the future of her business if that happened.

Mr Eagles said he had been waiting more than two years for the veranda to be replaced but was not told it meant he would lose the lease.

Mr Chappell said once the work was done, they would once again make the lease available.

“Until we’ve got the place ship-shape, we don’t have much to lease,” he said.

Mr Eagles was not given right of first refusal when that happens.

He said when he first leased the property in 1987, he renovated the frontage, painted and textured the walls and ceiling, replaced the lighting and put in three fitting rooms. He also said he paid $35,000 key money.

Aside from all these issues, he said he was most annoyed by the fact that the shop did not have hot water. He asked for a water heater to be installed.

Four years ago, he was informed that one would be put in, but it was never done. He still has to use a kettle to heat water for staff or customers if they want to freshen up.

