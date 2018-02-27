Fun and games flick on the nose

Game Night

Comedy-mystery; Cert R16, contains violence, sexual references and offensive language; 1hr 40mins

Starring: Rachel McAdams, Jason Bateman, Kyle Chandler, Jesse Plemons, Jeffrey Wright,

Directors: John Francis Dayley and Jonathan Goldstein

FROM charades to monopoly, game nights are what keeps families and friends bonded – sharing in a little good-natured competition while building trust and affection.

This film is not about that kind of game night. Oh, it starts out with laughing and fun but somewhere between the drinks and cheese ‘n’ crackers, Game Night turns into a nightmare of street shootings, car chases and blood – quite a lot of blood. But don’t worry because the dog does not get hurt.

Max, played by Jason Bateman (Horrible Bosses) and Annie, Rachel McAdams (Doctor Strange) are a competitive couple who excel at board games and charades. But when it comes to making babies – all bets, sadly, are off.

Max’s rich and even more competitive brother Brooks, Kyle Chandler (Super 8) moves back to town and immediately ingratiates himself into hosting a special game night for the couple and their four friends. Unknown to any of them is that Brooks’ sketchy past is about to catch up to him.

The rest of the film is an exceptionally funny, sometimes sober and surprisingly heart-felt romp around Atlanta, Georgia. The cast is brilliant and spot-on. The hilariously creepy next-door neighbour/cop Gary, recently divorced and perpetually holding his white shi-tsu – and apparently now wears only uniforms – is expertly played by Jesse Plemons (American Made) and basically steals every scene he’s in.

With third-time directing team of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, whose history in directing began with two comedy shorts and led to Vacation (2015), this film may very well be the debut for a new generation of the Cohen brothers.

Their listed projects in development – a science fiction and an action-fantasy about an alternate timeline of the Justice League universe – sound exceptionally good and signals a range few directors, even a team, could achieve at such an early stage of their careers.

This comedy will still have you laughing on the way home.

10/10

mark.rieder@whakatanebeacon.co.nz