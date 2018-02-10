Get cycling

CATHY Bell, Sport Bay of Plenty Recreation and Green Prescription Adviser talks about the many Bike Month activities around the Eastern Bay.

Summer is the perfect time for everyone to discover (or rediscover) the joy of cycling.

Whether you are into road cycling, mountain biking, recreational cycling or are a complete beginner, there is something for everyone in the Bike Month calendar.

We have some great options for family fun this year too, including the Warren Cole Walkway Scavenger Hunt, a family mountainbike orienteering event at Onepu Mountain Bike Park on February 24, or dress for the occasion with the Whakatane Frocks on Bikes ride on Sunday, February 18.

For the more adventurous, we are lucky to have the Onepu Mountain Bike Park with social guided rides available, and the Motu Trails in Opotiki. If you’re more interested in road cycling, why not have a go at the Whakatane Cycle Club rides or the Opotiki Cycling Group Handicap Series?

Looking for a business challenge? The Aotearoa Bike Challenge is back for workplaces with lots of great prizes to be won. The emphasis is on participation and everyone can take part, both regular riders and people who haven’t been on a bike in years – even a 10-minute bike ride to rediscover the joy of riding will put people in the prize draw.

The aim is to encourage all your staff to register and log their rides during February. To help keep you motivated, we have arranged guided lunchtime rides along Warren Cole Walkway so join in the fun and get your workmates biking.

Everyone is encouraged to leave the car at home on Wednesday, February 14 for the nationwide Go By Bike Day, with prizes and refreshments on offer at five pit stops in the Eastern Bay. It falls on Valentine’s Day this year, so dress to our theme Love Me, Love My Bike and be in to win some great spot prizes.

Stations will be set up at Whakatane Salvation Army Hall in Goulstone Road, the bridge end of Warren Cole Walkway, Robert Harris cafe, in Kawerau at the Maurie Kjar Memorial Swimming Pool, Plunket Street and Blue Moon Four Square, St John Street, Opotiki between 7am and 9am.

For more information about Bike Month and to download the calendar, go to www.sportbop.co.nz/bike-month or pick up the calendar from your local community centre or Sport BOP office.