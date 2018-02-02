Gotcha is back catching good

AS students return to school for 2018, Gotcha officials will be on the lookout for children being safe on their travels.

The Gotcha programme is a pro-active campaign that rewards young people who exhibit good travel behaviour, especially evident on their way to and from schools.

It’s back for the entire month, for its third year, after a successful pilot programme in 2016.

Beginning yesterday, the campaign, coordinated by Whakatane Blue Light, is delivered by police officers, traffic wardens and Blue Light staff.

Gotcha aims to promote safer journeys at a time when young people return to school and are likely to be travelling by foot, scooter, or bicycle.

If you are seen by issuers using correct road rules in Whakatane, you may be given a Gotcha card, redeemable for a McDonalds Whakatane ice cream.

Fill in your details on the back of the card and go into the draw to win major weekly prizes.

Co-ordinator Richard Hamer said prizes included goodies from the Whakatane Aquatic Centre, Whakamax, Whakatane Cycle Centre, McDonalds Whakatane, Ohope Top 10 Holiday Park, Viedo Ezy, Salt Spray Surf School and Frontier Helicopters.

Also, every week, one student would win a barbecue lunch for their class, cooked, and served by Whakatane Blue Light.

When travelling to and from school, Mr Hamer urged parents to make sure they and their children were doing the right thing – and to keep an eye out so they could be ticketed.

GOTCHA: Jack Arthur-Robinson, 10, from James Street School, is rewarded with a Gotcha card by Senior Constable Helen Hay. Photo Louis Klaassen D6513-09