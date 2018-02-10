Growing beautiful begonias

RUSSELL and Diane Milne’s flourishing begonias are always a pleasure when, at the height of the season, their magnificent blooms unfold, filling the Milnes’ greenhouse with their extravagance of lush and brightly-coloured flowers.

But this season, there is an additional sense of appreciation. The special begonias, purposely grown for their flowers, were spared the demise of many other plants on the Milnes’ College Road property in Edgecumbe, when floodwaters devastated much of the town last year.

“We were very lucky anyway,” Russell says, of the “just 200 millimetres” of water that gushed through their property, without entering the house. Lucky indeed, though the water that did come through, came through with such force Russell says, that “anything not tied down was either carried away, or left floating”.The Milne’s lost parts of their prizewinning garden, even the heavy deer-posting that edged some of the garden beds.

The water swept through the greenhouse and garden shed “clearing them out better than I ever have,” Russell says.

It took with it around 200 potted begonia cuttings as well. “Anything that I couldn’t fit up on the higher tables with the established plants in the greenhouse, was gone.”

Russell has been growing the tuber hybrid begonias known among gardeners as the “king of the flower world” for years.

Though no longer travelling far and wide to compete against other growers, he remains a member of the Auckland Begonia Circle, selling and trading the dried begonia tubers, within it. He sells tubers, and sometimes plants, around the Eastern Bay and sells tubers online.

Supposedly semi-retired, Russell still manages a 220-hectare dairy farmer’s run-off, (land used to give the main farm paddocks a rest from grazing) with many hours also required to keep his begonia stock in prime health.

Despite the flood, he and Diane still managed to take out first prize for Best Display of Annuals in the Pride Whakatane Garden Competition late last year.

“Begonias are my hobby,” he says, “but Diane is the mad keen gardener with a love of dahlias”.

The Milnes’ garden also won Best Display of Annuals in the 2012 event.

Many begonia specimens grace the Milnes’ property.

“People are under the illusion the plants are difficult to grow outside,” Russell says. “But if you place them in the right situation, they really are not. They just need to be protected from the weather, and certainly from direct sunlight.

“Dappled sunlight is the answer,” he says.