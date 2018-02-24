Healing miracles in Nepal and Opotiki

BOB Wickham of Opotiki writes of his experience as part of a faith healing group, JF Ministries, that travelled to Nepal on a mission led by John Fergusson.

I heard of a church group going to Nepal on a healing mission. Being a keen gardener, I’d always wanted to go to Nepal to see the rhododendron forests blooming. Also have a closer look at Mount Everest without climbing it.

I go to church and believe, and I was always interested in healing. But in the past, when I have prayed for people, it never worked. I prayed and I puffed but no one was healed.

Nevertheless, I had enough basic interest to go, so I signed up.

I did not know what to expect. Without realising it, I was in for a life-changing experience.

We landed in Kathmandu and the next morning flew to Biratnagar, passing Everest, sitting high in the magnificent Himalayas. Transferring to 4WDs, we climbed into the hills.

The traffic rules appear to be, you drive directly at the on-coming traffic and swerve at the last second. I think there are many millions of motorbikes and cars in Nepal and they were all on the road that day. For all that, I never saw an accident while I was there.

Nepal is jammed between two giants, China and India. Thirty million people crammed into a country the size of New Zealand’s South Island.

We arrived at Hotel Dreams perched high on a mountainous ridge. It wasn’t Hollywood, but the views were spectacular. Every scrap of easy land was either a tiny farmlet or built upon.

This was steep mountains with very little easy land.

The next morning we set off for our first school of healing, driving even higher up a very narrow track with 100 metre drops and no road railings. I prayed if we went over God would make it quick because they would never get us out.

Then a bus came the other way. We couldn’t pass. We all cringed. We passed. I take my hat off to our Nepalese drivers. Wonderful. In New Zealand it would have caused a major road block and feature on the six o’clock news.

We arrived on a level area in a hollow of the mountain. It was a little village where a church stood in the distance with a cross reaching high. People were walking towards it, the women in bright colours. In the bright sunlight this made a very colourful scene. Inside the church the singing was joyful and loud. The only word I understood was “alleluia”.

When we met a Nepalese person, we bowed and said, “May de sung, God be with you”. Our leader, John Fergusson, taught with an interpreter. John would say a short sentence and the interpreter would follow, acting out John’s expressions. His imitation sometimes brought delight to the crowd. I say crowd, because we never had less than 200 people at a healing session. Women sat on one side and men on the other side of the room.

“Does anyone have arthritis in their shoulder or a sore shoulder?” John asked. This was a simple request to start the healing school. One lady raised her hand. John then asked someone to partner her.

“Please face each other,” John said. “Look into each other’s eyes, put your hand on the sore shoulder and say, ‘You are healed in the name of Jesus’.”

After a few moments, John said to the woman with arthritis, “Do you feel better?”

“A bit,” the woman said. “Then let’s do it again, please,” he said to her. They repeated the hand on the shoulder and the declaration. “Better,” she said. “Please do it once more,” John said. A few moments later she was swinging her arm around, punching the air saying, “That is wonderful! That is marvellous”.

Then John asked if anybody else had arthritis. Twenty stood. They were paired off and went through the same process. John asked any who felt healed to sit. We repeated the ministry with those still standing. More sat. Repeat for the few left. They all sat. All healed.

Then John went through other ailments – headaches, stomach trouble, hearing, backs and eyesight. I stood up for eyesight and paired off with a Nepalese. My eyesight definitely improved.

John did not have to request three times for every illness. Sometimes people were completely healed with one session of ministry.

The next day John asked if anybody needed more healing for the ailments they had the day before. A few people put up their hands but after more ministering, simply in the name of Jesus, they all sat down with very happy smiling faces. All healed. It appeared nothing was impossible for the Holy Spirit to heal.

However, one lady with crippled legs was not completely healed. An epileptic boy called Santos had been fine until he was a year old. Then he lost all mobility. After a longer time of ministry, he could sit up and move his legs. The team is still trusting for both Santos and the crippled lady to be completely healed. We are in touch with their pastor by email.

In Nepal, most people become Christians through learning about healing or being healed. In 10 years, the Nepalese Christian Church has grown from 200,000 to three million today. I think the interesting point is that the Nepalese were healing each other in Jesus’s name.

Not a pastor. Not a foreigner. They were learning to lay hands on themselves and then people would be healed. This was in a Hindu-based population and culture. Christianity was an exciting belief in Nepal.

After seeing this continual healing of people for a fortnight I was so amazed. Many in the West would not believe this healing. My church would not believe it. This should be shown on television Why doesn’t this happen in New Zealand and the West?

“One healing was very special to me,” said team member and vet, Robyn Lundall. “A young mother had a sinus infection and her young baby had conjunctivitis. I ministered to the mother and she became excited and indicated she could breathe more easily.

“I then ministered to the baby for 10 or 15 minutes before lunch. He had a sore right eye with inflamed conjunctivitis. He had purulent discharge. After ministering to him he looked no different. So, we went to lunch. When we came back after lunch the baby’s eyes were totally clear. No conjunctivitis. No discharge. Praise God.

“On my previous trip, a young man called Dan Bahar Buddha had a withered arm from birth, unable to lift his right arm above his waist since childhood. On the first day of the healing school he lifted his arm above his head. On the second day the fingers of his crippled hand began to move. He straightened his fingers and could hold his hand high. When we left him, he had both arms stretched up high, praising God.”

In Lalitpur, in March 2016 two team members went to a village to minister to a paralysed lady. On the way, they met another lady – dizzy and in pain. They laid hands on her and she was healed. When they arrived at the house, the paralysed lady pointed to her eyes. She was partially blind.

They ministered, and her eyes were healed. Then they ministered some more, and she got up and walked across the house. She had been in bed for five years. Her husband, an unbeliever, was deaf. They ministered to him, and he received his healing too. Then they led him to Christ.

At Damak, a doctor told a young woman she would never again see out of her right eye. After healing ministry, she could see perfectly. When she was telling what happened, an old man, also blind in his right eye and sitting in the back of the hall, regained his sight too.

In another village, they laid hands on one boy who was deaf in the left ear. He was healed. One girl was crying with fever. She was healed. Another boy with burning eyes was healed immediately. A girl with a deaf left ear was also healed.

I asked John, “How is all this happening?”

“By faith in Jesus, and the power of the Holy Spirit.

“But I said there is no prayer. Just laying on of hands and saying you are healed in the name of Jesus.”

“Bob, Jesus never prayed for people to be healed. Jesus simply laid hands on people and said you are healed. We are just trying to do what Jesus did. When I pray with long explanations and appeals to God, nothing happens. I lay on hands and say you are healed in Jesus name and people are healed. Jesus said, ‘Only believe.’

“When you say to a person you are healed in the name of Jesus you are asking the Holy Spirit to take over and do the healing. Your role has been done. All the power of healing comes from the Holy Spirit.”

Team member Karen Lawrence said, “There were many women, a young girl, and a young boy set free from demons. I have never really been conscious of demons. But these people when ministered to were completely different people. Very happy, uplifted and free.

In Kathmandu, we were taken to an area with rubble everywhere, a few cows grazing on what they could find. We walked up an alley and came to a small courtyard. The school consisted of five tiny classrooms. Each teacher had a chair. Most of the lessons were by rote.

Another team member, Judy Abrahams, had brought many sweaters from New Zealand. Unfortunately, some were too small. The larger ones we put on the children. They were delighted, with beaming smiles. They pointed at each other’s sweaters. They lined up for photographs like royalty. You had never seen such total joy and delight. To them if this was heaven, Heaven was here.

Judy took the smaller sweaters into the slum area to give to babies. Babies materialised from everywhere. Some had been in a bath. They were not even dried when they were held up for a sweater – a lot of wet babies in sweaters. They lived in corrugated shelters, but they had bright coloured sweaters.

This trip was life-changing for me. I had never seen such love, care and giving. I had never seen such joy and gratefulness from people healed. I had been a Christian in name, but here I saw real power of a healing, loving God. This was dinkum to me and real

JF Ministries’ Schools of Healing are extraordinary. On this trip we would have trained 1000 Nepalese in spreading the healing ministry among their people. And we saw 500 people healed by Jesus.

The team of 17 gave of themselves completely to help love and care for these precious people. It was such a blessing and a privilege to be part of this team and ministry. I enjoyed the fellowship and love immensely.

Unfortunately, I have a bad back. My lower spinal cord has deteriorated with age. My nerves and blood vessels do not function properly any more for my back or legs. I use two walking sticks and a walker for any distance.

Like many I was bent with pain. I was prayed for in Nepal but was not healed. I was frustrated, but I kept praising and thanking God for my healing. Gradually I got better and better. I am now walking straight up and down for the first time in two years. No bent back, no walking sticks, no walker and no pain. We have started the same healing methods we did in Nepal in the Eastern Bay and there have now been numerous healings in our community of Opotiki.

Bob Wickham can be contacted on 073155045 or 0274931837.

This article is written by and based on the beliefs of Bob Wickham. The Eastern Bay Life does not vouch for the effectiveness of his healing methods.