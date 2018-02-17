History counts in boat ramp proposal

WHEN Steve Chapman heard about Whakatane District Council’s plan to perhaps start charging users of the boat ramp, he had to pull out his copy of The Story of the Whakatane Harbour.

A few years ago, Steve had been in the Whakatane Museum’s research and archives department when he discovered the Max Avery manuscript and found it so compelling that he made copies.

The story documents the origins of Whakatane Harbour Board and how it came into ownership of the reclaimed land created on the foreshore near the mouth of the river.

If the council is deciding whether to charge people to use boat ramps in the district, particularly the one at Whakatane Heads, then Steve wants to be able to share some of the facts contained in the Avery manuscript.

Constituted under the Whakatane Harbour Act in 1912, the harbour board held its first meeting on March 5, 1913. At this time, between 1910 and 1920, areas of the foreshore on the south side of the harbour were reclaimed and shops erected on the newly-formed land, establishing the seaward side of The Strand.

But it wasn’t until 1926 that the board made its first moves to claim the land by requesting the help of the Member of Parliament for Rotorua – F F Hockley – to have the area vested into its legal ownership so it could control the removal of sand.

When the Marine Department declined the application for the harbour bed, the board sought the area between the high and low tide marks to be vested with it.

In 1933, the application was turned down again by the Marine Department and the board secretary went to Wellington seeking 137 acres (55.4 hectares) to be vested in its ownership.

Later that year, the board was advised that the minister responsible for the Marine Department had no objection to the board introducing legislation to vest the mudflats on either side of the river in its ownership. So, it put the legislation through again.

But on November 16, 1933, the board was told that the bill had been delayed pending a report from the under-secretary of the Native Department. On November 17, the board received a wire saying that consideration of the bill by the local bills committee was imminent but there would be opposition from the Maori people and did the harbour board want to be represented.

The board sent an instruction to withdraw the first paragraphs of the bill, which referred to the 14.5 acres (5.8ha) in front of the pa, and any other paragraphs that were necessary if

it appeared that the bill would be in jeopardy.

Justifying its action in securing the vesting of the foreshore in front of the marae, the board maintained the position of Maori with respect to their riparian rights would be strengthened.

The bill was introduced into legislation, creating the harbour board’s endowments that stretched from seven chains to seaward of the signal station to the Eiver’s Beach domain (Where the Whakatane Gardens are today). And on the Rangitaiki side of the harbour, a further 82 acres (33ha) of mudflats from the Orini Stream to the harbour mouth.

The Maori people, meanwhile, secured the services of a solicitor, who wrote to Sir Apirana Ngata advancing their case and particularly questioning their anchorage off Te Whare o Toroa marae and access to the harbour.

Historically the foreshore of the Whakatane Harbour had been considered sacred by Maori since before the landing of the Mataatua, more than 600 years ago. They had used the area in front of Te Whare o Toroa to access the Whakatane River and ocean.

Steve says there is no evidence that the Native Department nor the harbour board undertook any action to maintain the anchorage.

“Eventually the river training wall [which blocked the anchorage] deteriorated but that was only after a time in which the whole area was silted up and the Maori, and others, had been deprived of their anchorage. But from the Maori point of view, worse was to follow.”

He says in 1958, when the events of 1933 were long forgotten, the harbour board looked to reclaim the Muriwai mudflats. The project was undertaken by building the river training stop bank and involved burying the mudflats under waste from the mill at five shillings a truckload.

The new green grassed area was named Mataatua Reserve and in 1969, the Whakatane Lions Club – with financial assistance from the harbour board – built the boat ramp in the reclamation close to The Heads to address the loss of anchorage in those early years.

Steve says the Lions Club developed the ramp for everyone and as a result it now belonged to everyone.

He says the harbour board was more fortunate than others because of those endowments and when it was dissolved on April 1, 1976, its functions were transferred to the Whakatane District Council, along with the benefits of holding the ownership of the reclaimed land.

“So, the boat ramp was built for the people, by the people and all credit to the Lions Club of the day. Should we pay to use it or not? No, the harbour board first trashed, then buried the Muriwai foreshore with mill waste, taking away the locals’ free launching spot … We don’t all have boats worth thousands and a lot of us have tinnies, and the like, and just want to slip out and catch a feed.

“If paying comes into law, I hope the guy collecting the money at the ramp has water-wings because he is going to need them.”

