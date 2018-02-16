Insurers cautious in Edgecumbe

WHILE some homeowners in Edgecumbe are being turned down for cover by some insurers others say they are paying even less now than they did before the April flood.

Insurance brokers say there appears to be an embargo by some insurance companies on providing cover to homes in Edgecumbe, but the Insurance Council of New Zealand says it is up to companies to decide their own appetite for risk.

Graeme Bryant of Dawson Insurance Brokers said there were problems with getting insurance for some homes.

“There has been a major flood and the stop bank is not repaired yet and, until it is, I think in April, then insurance companies will renew their position,” Mr Bryant said.

“There are areas of Edgecumbe where you can still get insurance as they are not affected, but in other areas that were affected by floods insurers are not willing to take those risks until remediation work is complete.

“Tower has gone particularly hard on this. We have had homeowners where Tower has cancelled their insurance policies.

“But it will all be revised.”

Insurance broker Shane McPhee said he had not had a problem finding insurance for properties, although he knew that some companies were not offering cover.

Tower Insurance communications head Nicholas Meseldzija said some embargoes were still in place, although they were assessing “on a case-by-case basis for new insurance”.

“We are not cancelling policies, but when a house is a total loss and needs to be rebuilt and has been settled, then we are technically cancelling the insurance while it is rebuilt. We are asking customers to contact us again once it is rebuilt.”

Mr Meseldzija said Tower had already settled almost all of the claims from Edgecumbe, with only one contents and one house claim still to be finalised.

Caleb Monika said he was trying to purchase a property from his mother in Tawhara Place but was informed by her insurance company, Lantern Insurance, which falls under IAG, that it was no longer granting new policies.

“So even though the property is already insured by them they will not maintain the policy nor grant a new one for the new owner if the ownership changes.”

Mr Monika said he was applying to State Insurance for cover.

AMI Insurance also falls under IAG, and a Tawhara Place homeowner said AMI agreed to cover them but “with a clause excluding flood until permanent remediation work is carried out on the section of the stop bank that breached”.

“I think that’s fair enough.

“When the section which failed is fixed properly then the exclusions will be lifted.”

Tania Reid Rutland said she was turned down for cover by AMI for her Rata Avenue home, but managed to get insurance through Vero very quickly and with “no questions asked”.

Sid Tunnicliffe said NZI, which also falls under IAG, settled his claims in three weeks and his home insurance has continued as usual with “no condition put on it”.

“I am happy with our insurance company.”

IAG home portfolio national manager Brendan McGillicuddy said the company was taking a “cautious approach to providing new insurance cover given concerns over the future flood risk in Edgecumbe which is seen as high”.

“It’s not as simple as an outright exclusion of flood cover or not providing insurance coverage, with each customer being considered on a case-by-case basis.

“Our focus is on supporting our existing customers who were insured with us when the flood event occurred with their claim and recovery from the flood as well as future insurance requirements while new customers are more likely to find it hard to insure their home, particularly if it was not insured with us before the flood occurred.”

Another homeowner, Jimine Smith, said Vero had been “awesome” and she was surprised at how reasonable her rates were for her Rata Avenue home post-flood.

“At one stage I was paying around $153 a fortnight, now it has gone back to what I was paying [before the flood].

“It was $82 and then I added car insurance, that is why it is $91.”

A Vero Insurance spokesperson confirmed there was no embargo in place for Edgecumbe, nor Whakatane areas.

Rosanna Lowe, who has a home on College Road near Tanekaha Street, said she was “shocked” to be told by State Insurance that her payments would be decreasing for her contents and car insurance. “I pay $43 a fortnight [including a caravan]. Before the flood it was $53 without the caravan.”

Insurance Council of NZ chief executive Tim Grafton said each insurer had its own appetite for risk in Edgecumbe and Whakatane.

“There is a temporary repair in place to the Rangataiki stop bank, a breach of which caused much of the flooding to the area last April. When making decisions regarding cover in these areas, insurers will take into account the general risk posed to the area as well as any specific risks that may apply to a particular property – including any affect flooding has had on the property and any repairs that have been undertaken as a result of such.

“Generally, where insurers have been reluctant to take on additional risk, purchasers of properties can apply to a vendor’s insurer for cover if they are encountering difficulty in obtaining their own.”

