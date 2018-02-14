Love wins Valentine’s vouchers

WITH hundreds of likes on their love selfies, two Eastern Bay couples have won themselves gift vouchers to spend in Whakatane.

Celebrating love and affection, the Beacon’s Love Selfie competition required entrants to post a selfie of themselves with their Valentine before February 2.

The competition was on, from February 5, entrants shared and tagged to get likes on their photo.

The two couples with the most likes on their selfie won.

Leading the competition was Ceihla Sullivan, 25, who shared her love selfie with fiance Luke Morris, 26.

Their entry scored 700 likes.

The selfie was taken in Paris and featured the Eiffel Tower in the background, during a trip around Europe with their best friends in May last year. During the Europe trip, the couple became engaged.

They have been together for 11 years and have two daughters.

The photo with the next highest number of likes was taken by Chevonn Carroll, who shared a happy selfie with her Valentine, Sydney Jones.

Their selfie, casually taken at their koro’s house, received 565 likes. The couple are expecting a baby girl later this month.

Both couples receive a $100 voucher from the participating store of their choice – WhakaMax, Whitegold, Bouquet Floral Studio, Spice Junction, Cadera, Life Pharmacy, King Street Liquor and The Office.