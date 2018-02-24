Mums and babes celebrate

MUMS and their babes gathered at Te Koputu – Whakatane library and exhibition centre last week to celebrate and raise awareness about breastfeeding.

The Eastern Bay Breastfeeding Celebration morning aimed to support, promote and normalise breastfeeding in the community. The coalition consists of Eastern Bay Primary Health Alliance, Plunket, Te Pou Oranga o Whakatohea (Opotiki), Toi Te Ora Public Health, Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, Oral Health Promotion, Tuhoe Hauora, Bay of Plenty District Health Board, Eastbay REAP and Te Tohu o Te Ora o Ngati Awa.