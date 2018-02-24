Mums and babes celebrate

TOGETHER: Julie and Harriet Allerby, six weeks, and Maia Grant and Waiaro Taitoko, seven weeks, enjoy the celebration. Photos Louis Klaassen D6573-10

MUMS and their babes gathered at Te Koputu – Whakatane library and exhibition centre last week to celebrate and raise awareness about breastfeeding.

The Eastern Bay Breastfeeding Celebration morning aimed to support, promote and normalise breastfeeding in the community. The coalition consists of Eastern Bay Primary Health Alliance, Plunket, Te Pou Oranga o Whakatohea (Opotiki), Toi Te Ora Public Health, Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, Oral Health Promotion, Tuhoe Hauora, Bay of Plenty District Health Board, Eastbay REAP and Te Tohu o Te Ora o Ngati Awa.

FEEDING: Estelle Reid Allerby, feeds her son Luca, five months. D6573-05
MUM’S LOVE: Heather and Shaolin Cresswell, nine months, have some quiet time. D6573-15
SWEET DREAMS: Twins Emily and Katie Wiki-Rahi, 11 weeks, catch a nap. D6573-01
Staff

